Develop the skills, knowledge and behaviours that you need to be a high-performing senior leader in schools.

These qualifications are changing. For more information, see National Professional Qualifications ( NPQs ) reforms.

Apply

The National Professional Qualification for Senior Leadership ( NPQSL ) supports the professional development of aspiring and serving senior leaders.

Apply with one of the providers accredited to offer this qualification. Contact your preferred provider, or visit their website, to find out more about the qualification.

Providers

The Department for Education ( DfE ) accredited providers to design, deliver and assess one or more of the national professional qualifications ( NPQs ). You can only take an NPQ with an accredited provider.

To ensure that your NPQ is accessible, high quality and nationally consistent, your provider’s programme must meet the requirements of the:

NPQ content and assessment framework, which sets out the knowledge and skills that providers must teach as part of each NPQ , and the tasks and criteria against which providers will be required to assess their candidates

Read them at the National professional qualifications: frameworks page.

Who can apply

You should be, or aspire to be, a senior leader with cross-school responsibilities, for example:

an experienced middle leader

a deputy headteacher

an assistant headteacher

other senior staff

This includes senior leaders working across more than one school, for example, directors of teaching school alliances.

What’s involved

Study can last between 2 academic terms and 18 months, depending on your provider.

During this time you will:

develop knowledge and skills across 6 content areas, which set out what an effective senior leader should know and be able to do

have the opportunity to develop up to 7 key leadership behaviours, which set out how an effective leader should operate

complete a final assessment that evaluates your capability against the knowledge and skills set out in the 6 content areas

Content areas

The 6 content areas across which you will develop your senior leadership knowledge and skills are:

strategy and improvement

teaching and curriculum excellence

leading with impact

working in partnership

managing resources and risks

increasing capability

Leadership behaviours

The 7 leadership behaviours that you will have the opportunity to develop are:

commitment

collaboration

personal drive

resilience

awareness

integrity

respect

Structure and teaching methods

The structure of the NPQSL and the teaching methods will vary between providers, but will include:

on-the-job leadership training

challenge and support - through a coach and/or mentor

access to high-quality resources, drawing on up-to-date research and evidence

professional development from and with credible peers

opportunities for structured reflection

Final assessment

You will complete a school improvement project within your team, lasting at least 2 terms, aimed at reducing variation in pupil progress and attainment, and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of teaching.

Through this project, you will need to demonstrate your competence through an assessment linked to the knowledge and skills set out in the 6 content areas.

Costs

Costs vary between providers. You should contact a provider for full details of their costs.

Funding

As a result of high demand from teachers and leaders for NPQ scholarships, access to scholarship funding for new applicants for NPQs was suspended in late July 2020. We will update this page if, later this financial year, we are able to re-open access to scholarships to new NPQ applicants.

However, you will receive funding for the full course fee if you meet certain eligibility criteria and either:

you started your NPQ course on or before 23 July 2020 or

course on or before 23 July 2020 or your provider confirmed on or before 23 July 2020 that it had reserved a place for you on an NPQ course and you start that course by 31 March 2021

The eligibility criteria are that you must be a teacher or school leader working at an eligible school – that is a school which is located in an opportunity area or area defined in achieving excellence areas as category 5 or 6, or employed at a school which is subject to the oversight of a multi-academy trust or diocese, which also includes other schools in those areas. Also, you must continue to be employed at an eligible school and finally, you must not have previously been funded to undertake an NPQ course of the same level.

Access to funding remains conditional on successful verification of participants’ registration information against the database of qualified teachers ( DQT ), so you must ensure that the information supplied to your NPQ provider matches your DQT record. You can check and update your DQT record via the Teaching Regulation Agency.

