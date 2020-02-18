XML generator for local authorities to prepare and submit the school preference data collections 2020.

School preference data collections 2020: XML generator

This is an XML generator for local authorities to submit data for the school preference data collections 2020 as an alternative to exporting XML directly from a management information system.

