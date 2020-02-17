The latest common basic data set (CBDS), and CBDS other data items (reference only), for use by software suppliers developing management information systems.
Documents
CBDS database
ODS, 855KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
CBDS database
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.16MB
CBDS other data items (reference only)
ODS, 286KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
CBDS other data items (reference only)
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.08MB
Details
The CBDS is a file containing definitions for common data items that schools and local authorities use in certain software systems, for example school management information systems.
The CBDS also gives information on the structure of other Department for Education data collections.
You should refer to the CBDS when reading any data collection specifications.
The CBDS spreadsheet organises definitions through:
- CBDS levels, for example pupil and school
- CBDS modules, for example school characteristics
- data items (for example ethnicity) and the code set defining them
You can filter the spreadsheet to provide data items relevant to a particular collection.
We regularly update the CBDS, publishing any changes, along with the reasons for them, as request for change documents.Published 14 October 2013
Last updated 17 February 2020 + show all updates
CBDS database updated. CBDS version control log removed (this information is now on the CBDS database file). CBDS 'other data items' file added. (This file contains data items that are no longer maintained by the department and is for reference only).
