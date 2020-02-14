CTF documents and co-ordinated admissions files for software suppliers of school and local authority management information systems.

The last 3 years documents are available, for previous years please search the government web archive.

Common transfer file (CTF)

Schools and local authorities use the CTF to send pupil data when a pupil transfers from one school to another.

  1. Common transfer file 20: specification
    • Guidance
  2. Common transfer file 2019: guide, specification and schema
    • Guidance
  3. Common transfer file 18: specification and schema
    • Guidance

Co-ordinated admissions data transfer

Information on the electronic transfer of co-ordinated admissions data.

  1. Co-ordinated admissions 2020: series 16 files
    • Guidance
  2. Co-ordinated admissions 2019: series 15 files
    • Guidance
  3. Co-ordinated admissions 2018: series 14 files
    • Guidance
Published 23 January 2014
Last updated 14 February 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Common transfer file 20: specification'.

  2. Added link to 'Co-ordinated admissions 2020: series 16 files'.

  3. Added link to common transfer file 19: specification.

  4. Added 'Co-ordinated admissions 2019: series 15 files'.

  5. Added 'Common transfer file 18: specification amd schema' to the 'Common transfer file' group.

  6. Added 'Co-ordinated admissions 2018: series 14 files'.

  7. Added 'Common transfer file 17: specification'.

  8. Added link to common transfer file 16.

  9. Added 'Common transfer file 15: specification and schema'.

  10. Added CTF 14 technical spec.

  11. First published.

    Advertisement

    Educational Psychology Funded Training
    Resources
    Find out how to become an educational psychologist and how to get fund
    Key stage 2 tests: guide to registering pupils for the tests
    Resources
    Information for primary schools on how to submit details of pupils who
    Common basic data set (CBDS): database
    Resources
    The latest common basic data set (CBDS), and CBDS other data items (re