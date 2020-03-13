Letters issued by ESFA to general further education colleges, sixth-form colleges and higher education institutions with a notice to improve.

On this page are letters issued by the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) from 1 August 2017 that serve as a written notice to improve (NtI) for financial intervention. NtIs will be reviewed and updated at least annually.

General Further Education colleges, sixth-form colleges and training organisations with a notice of concern or serious breach issued before 1 August 2017 can be found on the ESFA: current notices of concern page on GOV.UK.

Sixth Form Colleges issued with a financial notice to improve issued before 1 August 2017 can be found on the Sixth-form colleges: financial notices to improve page on GOV.UK.

Open Notices

Closed Notices

13 March 2020 Updated for March 2020 to show revised NTIs, newly issued NTIs and closed NTIs. 14 February 2020 Notices for Southampton City College and RNN Group added. 15 July 2019 Financial health notices to improve for Cheadle and Marple Sixth Form College and Warrington & Vale Royal College have been added. 14 June 2019 Updated for May 2019 15 May 2019 Collection page updated to reflect current and closed notices. 14 December 2018 We have updated the list of closed notices to improve. 15 June 2018 List updated, 15 June 2018. 15 May 2018 Page updated to reflect open and closed notices. 15 March 2018 Financial control notice to improve for Bradford College has been added to the collection. 19 December 2017 Updated for December 2017. 15 November 2017 First published.