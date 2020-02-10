Outcome of January 2020 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

Documents

Prohibition order: Mr Paul Stuart-Turner PDF , 479KB, 19 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher reference number: 8457123

Teacher’s date of birth: 19 April 1963

Location teacher worked: Essex, east of England

Date of professional conduct panel: 14 October to 18 October 2019 and 6 January to 10 January 2020

Outcome type: Prohibition order

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Mr Paul Stuart-Turner formerly employed in Essex, east of England. The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 14 October to 18 October 2019 and 6 January to 10 January 2020.

