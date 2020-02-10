Outcome of a January 2020 hearing. Panel decision and reasons on behalf of the Secretary of State for Education.

The Secretary of State does not make these decisions himself. They are made by a senior official on the recommendation of an independent panel.

Teacher’s name: Ms Sadiqa Ali

Location teacher worked: Leicester, east midlands

Date of professional conduct panel: 23 to 24 January 2020

Outcome type: No order made

Notice is hereby given that, in accordance with The Teachers’ Disciplinary (England) Regulations 2012, a professional conduct panel was convened to consider the case of Ms Sadiqa Ali, formerly employed in Leicester, east midlands.

The proceedings were held at Cheylesmore House, 5 Quinton Rd, Coventry CV1 2WT at 9.30am on 23 to 24 January 2020.

