Eligibility details and availability for TSST, a programme to improve subject knowledge for non-specialist and returning-teachers.
Use the Teacher subject specialism training (TSST): course directory to find courses.
Most courses take part in term time so consider discussing your application with your school before you apply.
Purpose
TSST is designed to:
- improve the subject knowledge of non-specialist teachers and returning teachers
- increase the number of hours taught in these subjects
For the purpose of TSST, non-specialists are teachers who have not undertaken initial teacher training (ITT) in the TSST subject they have applied for.
Subjects available for the 2019 to 2020 academic year
TSST is available in:
- secondary mathematics
- core maths
- physics
- modern foreign languages (MFL)
Cost
TSST is free to participating teachers.
Eligibility
ITT trainees, higher level teaching assistants (HLTAs), teaching assistants (TAs) and other support staff are not eligible for TSST courses.
Non-specialist teachers and returning teachers
TSST is specifically for:
- non-specialist teachers who could potentially teach mathematics, physics or MFL in addition to, or as their main subject
- non-specialist teachers who are currently teaching mathematics, physics or MFL (either full-time or in addition to their specialist subject)
- teachers who are looking to return to the profession
Returning teachers, who haven’t already registered, should register for support.
More information and resources are available on return to teaching.
MFL teachers
- specialist MFL teachers who are not currently teaching MFL and who need refresher training to enable a move back to a MFL role
- specialist MFL teachers who have the capacity to teach a second language in addition to their language specialism
- overseas trained teachers who are resident and eligible to work in England
Newly qualified teachers (NQTs)
Newly qualified teachers (NQTs) are eligible if they have a contract to teach.
Primary teachers
Primary teachers are eligible if they will be teaching year 7 or 8 pupils as part of cross-school key stage 2 and 3 collaboration. For example, in a multi-academy trust (MAT) or if they have firm plans to convert from primary to a secondary teaching post.
Teachers without qualified teacher status (QTS) teaching in academies
Teachers without QTS are eligible if they teach in academies.
Those who are members of, and have been awarded qualified teacher learning and skills status (QTLS) by the Society for Education, are eligible if they have firm plans to teach a TSST subject in a secondary school or sixth-form college.
Supply teachers
Supply teachers are eligible if they do not have a contract with a school and are committed to returning to a permanent post in a secondary school or sixth form college.
Other opportunities
You can:
- contact the Association for Language Learning which supports and represents language teachers from all sectors
- read A guide to STEM continuing professional development (CPD) opportunities for teachers (PDF, 274KB, 15 pages) for opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics teaching
- search for other subject association and professional organisations who may offer continuing professional development (CPD) opportunities for teachers
- contact your local higher education institutes (HEI) for subject-specific professional development for teachers
Published 14 March 2016
