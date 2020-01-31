Professional conduct panel members for teacher misconduct hearings

Documents

Teacher misconduct: professional conduct panel members

HTML

Details

List of professional conduct panel members for teacher misconduct hearings.

Published 10 October 2014
Last updated 31 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated list of panel members.

  2. Updated list of current panel members.

  3. Updated list of professional conduct panel members for teacher misconduct hearings.

  4. List of panellists updated 27 July 2016.

  5. New panellists added.

  6. First published.

    Advertisement

    Further education and skills: January 2020
    Resources
    Learner participation and achievements in England (August to October 2
    Sign up to become a Trailblazer
    Resources
    The Institute is always looking for people to join our â€œTrailblazerâ
    FOI release: Median pay in the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings, 2014-2019
    Resources
    Median pay figures used to calculate the bite of the National Living W