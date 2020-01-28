Claim a payment for teaching maths or physics

Details
by Education and Training Updates
Education and Training Updates
Published: 28 January 2020
Hits: 87
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
Claim £2,000 after tax. (This may be subject to a small student loan deduction.)
For more information about how much money you’ll receive, visit the
eligibility and payment guidance.
You can claim if you:
teach maths or physics
have a degree in maths or physics or completed initial teacher training in maths or physics –
check which qualifications are eligible teach at a state-funded secondary school in certain places –
check which places are eligible completed your initial teacher training (ITT) course in or after the 2014 to 2015 academic year
are not currently subject to formal capability proceedings or disciplinary action
The application takes around 15 to 45 minutes to complete.
Before you apply
You’ll need:
your National Insurance Number
your bank account details
your 7 digit teacher reference number – you can get this from your school, the certificate you got when you qualified, or from the teacher qualifications helpdesk
the academic year in which you completed your initial teacher training
your passport or photocard driving licence to prove your identity using GOV.UK Verify – if you’ve used GOV.UK Verify before, you’ll just need your sign-in details
Start now
Advertisement
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
A report on performance standards in 2019's key stage tests.DocumentsN
Statistics on the number of staff employed by UK higher education inst
Details of student enrolments and qualifications obtained by higher ed
You are now being logged in using your Facebook credentials
You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk
You may also be interested in these articles:
Form required to object to the schools adjudicator regarding a school'
£2.4 million for better sports activities and teachingThousands of ch
An evaluation report about the pilot programme to provide tailored adv
How ESFA identifies and manages risk in schools and academies and work
Summary Ofsted seeks your views on our proposals for changes to the in
The Royal Academy of Engineering, together with the UK’s other nati
Statistics on vocational and other qualifications (excluding GCSEs, GC
EnglishEspañolThe British Ambassador to Guatemala, Nick Whittingham,
Research published today by the Royal Academy of Engineering indicate
A report on performance standards in 2019's key stage tests.DocumentsN
Statistics on the number of staff employed by UK higher education inst
Details of student enrolments and qualifications obtained by higher ed
Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account: