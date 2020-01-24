A financial notice to improve issued to Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Financial notice to improve: Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust

PDF, 278KB, 5 pages

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust.

This notice is closed as Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust is now closed.

Published 30 June 2017
Last updated 24 January 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated to close this FNtI as Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust is now closed.

  2. First published.

