Financial notice to improve: Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust

A financial notice to improve issued to Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

Documents

Details

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust.

This notice is closed as Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust is now closed.

24 January 2020 Updated to close this FNtI as Lilac Sky Schools Academies Trust is now closed. 30 June 2017 First published. Advertisement How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page Resources A financial notice to improve issued to Cambridge Park Academy Ltd by Resources A financial notice to improve issued to Lubavitch Multi-Academy Trust Resources Form required to object to the schools adjudicator regarding a school'