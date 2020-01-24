KS1 assessments data collection 2020: technical specification

Technical specification defining the scope of the 2020 key stage 1 (KS1) assessments data collection from local authorities.

Documents

Details

This specification is for:

suppliers developing software for use in management information systems ( MIS )

) local authorities collecting and submitting the key stage 1 (KS1) assessments data return 2020

It contains:

changes to the previous year’s data collection

what pupil data to collect from each school

methods for importing the data into local authorities’ information systems

how to structure the data in XML

how to check the data against the validation rules

This guide must be read in conjunction with the current version of the common basic data set (CBDS). It defines common data items that schools use in MIS software and that we use in our data collections.

