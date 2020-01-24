How local authorities should collect key stage 1 (KS1) assessments data from all state-funded schools, including academies and free schools.
The key stage 1 (KS1) assessments data collection is a statutory data collection that takes place each June. You must complete statutory data collections by law unless there’s a good reason not to.
Local authorities must submit KS1 assessments for all state-funded schools, including academies and free schools.
You should submit teacher assessment information for all pupils at the end of KS1 for:
- reading
- writing
- mathematics
- science
You can find guidance on how to collect this information in section 8 of the KS1 assessment and reporting arrangements (ARA).
KS1 covers years 1 and 2.
Important dates
Dates for the 2020 data collection:
- collection opens: 8 June 2020
- deadline for submitting data: 24 July 2020
You must submit your return by 24 July 2020 so we can include your data in the ‘Phonics screening check and key stage 1 assessment’ statistical first release and on the analyse school performance website.
Submit your data
You’ll need to:
- register and log in with DfE Sign-in
- use COLLECT to submit your data
Please contact your school or local authority approver, if:
- you want to request a DfE Sign-in username or password so you can access COLLECT
- ‘key stage 1 assessments data’ is not on the list of collections you can see in COLLECT
Get help using DfE Sign-in
If you do not know who your approver is, please use the DfE Sign-in request form.
If you’ve forgotten your password, use DfE Sign-in to reset it. You will need to click ‘Start now’ and then the ‘I’ve forgotten my password’ link.
Note that we’ll only be able to change the status of your data submission to ‘authorised’ once you’ve cleared all errors in the data in COLLECT.
Collection documents
The following documents will help you prepare for the 2020 return:
Do you need help?
Submitting data
Please use the service request form if you have any questions about your data. We aim to answer your question within 5 working days.
Feedback
Please use the feedback form if you have any comments about our data collection service, including COLLECT and the helpdesk service.Published 25 March 2014
Last updated 24 January 2020 + show all updates
Updated the link to KS1 assessment and reporting arrangements (ARA), so it links to the 2020 guidance. Updated the 'important dates' section to show dates for 2020.
Added link to 'Key stage 1 assessments data collection 2019: guide'.
Updated 'Submit your data section' and DfE Sign-in help links.
Added dates and guidance for the KS1 assessments data collection 2019.
Updated COLLECT link from secure access to DfE sign in.
Added a link to the Key stage 1 assessments data collection 2018 guide.
Updated deadlines for 2018 and added a technical specification for 2018 data collection.
Added link to 'Key stage 1 assessments data collection 2017: guide'.
Advertisement
Updated deadlines for 2017 and added a technical specification for 2017 data collection.
Added link to 'Key stage 1 data return 2016: COLLECT guide'.
Updated to include a link to the KS1 assessments collection 2016 guide for local authorities.
Updated to explain what data we include in the ‘Phonics screening check and key stage 1 assessment’ statistical first release and on the RAISEonline website.
Updated details of what information local authorities need to submit for the KS1 assessments data collection.
Added link to 'KS1 assessments data collection 2016: technical specification'.
Added 'KS1 return 2015: COLLECT guide'.
Added 'Key stage 1 assessments collection 2015: guide'.
Corrected 'deadline for returns' date.
Updated deadlines for 2015 and added a technical specification for 2015 data collection.
Added links to the guide to the collection, COLLECT guide and input sheet.
First published.