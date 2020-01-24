Analysis of how changes made to student support for the 2020 to 2021 academic year will affect specific protected groups.

An assessment of the effect that changes made to higher education student finance will have on groups with relevant protected characteristics.

The changes for the 2020 to 2021 academic year include:

increases in grants and loans for living and other costs for undergraduates

increases in loans for students starting postgraduate master’s degree courses

increases in loans for students starting postgraduate doctoral degree courses

other amendments to the student finance support system

The relevant protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010, include:

disability

gender reassignment

pregnancy and maternity

race

religion or belief

sex and sexual orientation