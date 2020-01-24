Analysis of how changes made to student support for the 2020 to 2021 academic year will affect specific protected groups.
Higher education student finance, 2020 to 2021: equality analysis
Ref: DfE-00015-2020 PDF, 283KB, 21 pages
An assessment of the effect that changes made to higher education student finance will have on groups with relevant protected characteristics.
The changes for the 2020 to 2021 academic year include:
- increases in grants and loans for living and other costs for undergraduates
- increases in loans for students starting postgraduate master’s degree courses
- increases in loans for students starting postgraduate doctoral degree courses
- other amendments to the student finance support system
The relevant protected characteristics, identified in the Equality Act 2010, include:
- disability
- gender reassignment
- pregnancy and maternity
- race
- religion or belief
- sex and sexual orientation