Statistics on the attainment of 16- to 19-year-olds in England, including exam results and performance tables.
Statistics from May 2010 onwards are available on GOV.UK. You can find our archived statistics on the National Archives.
A levels and other 16 to 18 results
- A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2019 to 2020 (provisional)
- A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2018 to 2019 (revised)
- A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2018 to 2019 (provisional)
- A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2017 to 2018 (revised)
- A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2017 to 2018 (provisional)
- A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2016 to 2017 (revised)
- A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2016 to 2017 (provisional)
- A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2015 to 2016 (revised)
- A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2015 to 2016 (provisional)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2014 to 2015 (revised)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2014 to 2015 (provisional)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2013 to 2014 (revised)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2013 to 2014 (provisional)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2012 to 2013 (revised)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2012 to 2013 (provisional)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2011 to 2012 (revised)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2011 to 2012 (provisional)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2010 to 2011 (revised)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2010 to 2011 (provisional)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2009 to 2010 (revised)
- A level and other level 3 results: 2009 to 2010 (provisional)
16 to 18 school and college performance tables
Sixth-form students’ performance in secondary schools and further education colleges.
- School and college performance tables in England: 2017 to 2018
- School and college performance tables in England: 2016 to 2017
- School and college performance tables: 2015 to 2016
- School and college performance tables: 2014 to 2015
- School and college performance tables: 2013 to 2014
- School and college performance tables: 2011 to 2012
- School and college performance tables: 2010 to 2011
- School and college performance tables: 2009 to 2010
16 to 18 multi-academy trust performance measures
- 16 to 18 multi-academy trust performance: 2019 revised
Qualification success rates
- Qualifications success rates for school sixth forms: 2012 to 2013
- Qualification success rates for school sixth forms: 2011 to 2012
Proportion of courses completed at school and academy sixth forms
- Interim retention measure for school sixth forms: 2014 to 2015
- Interim retention measure for school sixth forms: 2013 to 2014
Level 1 and 2 attainment
- Level 1 and 2 English and maths: 16 to 18 students, 2014 to 2015
- Level 1 and 2 English and maths: 16 to 18 students, 2013 to 2014
- Level 1 and 2 English and maths: 16 to 18 students, 2012 to 2013
- Level 1 and 2 English and maths: 16 to 18 students, 2011 to 2012
Level 2 and 3 attainment
- Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2020
- Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2019
- Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2018
- Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2017
- Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2016
- Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2015
- Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2014
- Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2013
- Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2012
- Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2011
- Level 2 and 3 attainment by young people aged 19 in 2010
