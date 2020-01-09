Employer agreement with the ESFA to pay training providers to carry out apprenticeship training.

This agreement sets out the terms for use of the Apprenticeship Service for employers who wish to access funding through the Apprenticeship Service.

Employers who wish to access funding in this way will need to open an Apprenticeship Service Account. They will be able to view and accept the agreement through their account.

