The apprenticeship funding policy was introduced as part of reforms to apprenticeships in May 2017. From April 2019, some further changes to the policy come into effect.

These policy papers explain how government funds apprenticeship training in England:

‘Apprenticeship funding for employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy (from January 2020)’ outlines changes to the way employers who do not pay the levy arrange their apprenticeships

‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from April 2019)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 April 2019

‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from August 2018)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 August 2018

‘Apprenticeship funding in England (from May 2017)’ applies to apprentices who started after 1 May 2017 up to 31 July 2018

Read the equality assessment of the effect that this apprenticeship funding system will have on groups with ‘protected characteristics’ (for example a disability).

Read the latest apprenticeship funding guidance.

Read the latest apprenticeship funding rules

9 January 2020 We've added the new document: apprenticeship funding for employers who do not pay the apprenticeship levy. This outlines changes to the way employers who do not pay the levy arrange their apprenticeships. 13 March 2019 Added 'Apprenticeship funding in England from April 2019'. 17 May 2018 First published.