This handbook supports EYFS practitioners in making accurate judgements about each child's attainment in 2020.

Documents

Early years foundation stage profile: 2020 handbook

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78957-220-9, STA/19/8311/ePDF, 953KB, 62 pages

Details

This guidance is for:

  • early years and key stage 1 practitioners
  • headteachers and setting managers
  • local authorities

It should be used to help complete and moderate early years foundation stage profile judgements, so that outcomes are accurate and consistent across all early years settings.

The guidance has also been aligned with the 2020 teacher assessment guidance for key stage 1 and key stage 2.

The early years foundation stage (EYFS) profile is statutory for the 2019 to 2020 academic year except for providers legally exempt under relevant regulations.

Advertisement

Courthouse Junior School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Courtho
How the ESFA measures the performance of FE providers it funds
Resources
Guidance on qualification achievement rates and how the ESFA provides
Spon Gate Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Spon Ga

Published 10 December 2018
Last updated 9 January 2020 + show all updates
  1. The Early years foundation stage profile: 2019 handbook has been replaced with the 2020 version.
  2. First published.