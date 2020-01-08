This collection brings together current and previous reviews of end year 16 to 19 study programmes

Each year Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) undertakes a comprehensive review of end year data supplied by providers funded by the ESFA to deliver study programmes to young people.

Documents

  1. Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2017 to 2018
    • Guidance
  2. Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2016 to 2017
    • Guidance
  3. Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2015 to 2016
    • Guidance
  4. Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2014 to 2015
    • Guidance
  5. Review of end of year 16 to 19 study programmes data for 2013 to 2014
    • Guidance
Published 18 December 2018
Last updated 8 January 2020 + show all updates
  1. We have added a link to the latest review of study programme data for academic year 2017 to 2018
  2. First published.