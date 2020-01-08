Details of how Ofqual conducts reviews of exam procedures (EPRS).
Examination Procedures Review Service - Terms of Reference
Ref: Ofqual/20/6578PDF, 131KB, 6 pages
The Exam Procedures Review Service (EPRS) is an Ofqual service to review applications for of the award of certain regulated qualifications such as GCSEs, AS and A levels. This document outlines the EPRS process from making an application to final decision.
