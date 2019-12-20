Financial notice to improve: De La Salle Academy Trust

A financial notice to improve issued to De La Salle Academy Trust by the Education and Skills Funding Agency.

This letter and its annex serve as a written notice to improve financial management, control and governance at De La Salle Academy Trust.

The second letter was sent to the De La Salle Academy Trust in November 2019 to lift the financial notice to improve.

