Data visualisation applications based on published apprenticeships data including apprenticeship starts parliamentary constituency dashboard May 2010 to July 2019.

The new apprenticeship parliamentary constituency dashboard allows users to investigate apprenticeship starts for each parliamentary constituency in England by:

sector

subject area

gender

age

apprenticeship level

ethnicity

learning difficulty or disability

We are developing data visualisation applications to offer users a more visual, interactive presentation of further education and skills published data.

If the example visualisations on this page do not open properly in Internet Explorer, please try a different browser such as Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Feedback

Please send us feedback, particularly on:

functionality

ease of use

presentation

access problems

Please also let us know what other visualisations you would find useful.

Further education statistical dissemination team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

20 December 2019 Updated with a link to a new 'Parliamentary Constituency Dashboard' to allow users to visualise breakdowns of apprenticeship starts at the constituency level. 12 October 2017 Updated with links to 2 new data visualisation examples: 'Apprenticeships starts dashboard by level and age: academic year 2010 to 2011 to academic year 2015 to 2016' and 'Apprenticeship starts by parliamentary constituency and sector subject area: academic year 2015 to 2016'. 14 September 2017 First published.

