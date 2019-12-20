At the request of the Secretary of State for Education, Ofsted conducts pre-registration inspections of proposed free schools, studio schools and university technical colleges.
Documents
Abbey View Primary Academy
Abbeygate Sixth Form College
ACE Tiverton Special School
Ark Pioneer Academy
Bradbury Park
Bohunt Horsham
Boorley Park Primary School
Borough Academy
Bronte Girls Academy
Cambrai Primary School
Capella House School
Castle Mead Academy
Charlton Wood Primary
Chelsea Fields
Cleeve Meadow School
CST Trinity Academy
Cumbria Academy for Autism
Didsbury High School
Dixons Sixth Form Academy
Eden Boys Leadership Academy
Eden Leadership Girls Academy
Hackwood Primary Academy
Hucknall Flying High Academy
Katherine Warington School
Keeble Gateway Academy
Kilnwood Vale Primary School
King's Academy Oakwood
Kings Gate
King's Leadership Academy Bolton
Lower Farm Primary Academy
Nerrols Primary School
New College Bradford
New Lubbesthrope Primary School
North Worcester Primary school
Pathways School
Paxman Academy
Pix Brook Academy
Poppyfield Primary Academy
River Mill Primary School
Royal Wharf Primary School
Shireland Technology Primary School
Sir Frederick Gibberd College
Skol Nasledan
Springwell Alternative Academy Mablethorpe
Stone Lodge School
Streethay Primary School
The Avenue
The Deanery CofE Academy
The Harbour School
The Heights burnley
The London Screen Academy
The Mease at Hilton
The Springboard Project
The Swan School
Tudor Grange Primary Academy Meon Vale
Wellington Eagles
West Bromwich Collegiate Academy
White House Farm Primary School
William Morris Primary School
Woolwich Polytechnic school for Girls
Details
Ofsted inspects proposed free schools, studio schools and university technical colleges (UTCs) before their opening.
Following this type of inspection, Ofsted inspectors produce an advice note for the Secretary of State on the extent to which the proposed school is likely to meet the independent school standards at the time of opening.
This advice note informs the Secretary of State’s decision on whether a proposed free school, studio school or UTC should be registered. It is important to note that the decision is not made solely on the strength of the advice note but is also based on other information available to the Secretary of State.
The advice notes arising from the 2019 programme of pre-registration inspections are available in the document on this page and the table below lists the schools that have had an advice note published.Published 20 December 2019