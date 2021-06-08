Summaries of the FE Commissioner's intervention reports and responses from the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills.
Reports and responses are organised by the year in which they were published - some inspections may have taken place in the previous calendar year. Once the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills agrees to remove an FE provider from intervention, it is moved to the ‘closed’ section.
Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2021
Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2020
- FE Commissioner intervention: Nottingham College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: City of Wolverhampton College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Shrewsbury Colleges Group
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Greater Brighton Metropolitan College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Richmond upon Thames Borough Council
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Ruskin College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: East Sussex College Group
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Coventry College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Gateshead College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Highbury College, Portsmouth
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Hull College Group
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: RNN Group
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Stoke-on-Trent College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Birmingham Metropolitan College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Richmond upon Thames College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: North Lincolnshire Council
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: St Mary’s College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Warrington and Vale Royal College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Stoke-on-Trent City Council
- Decision
Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2019
- FE Commissioner intervention: Cheadle and Marple Sixth Form College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Brooklands College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Hartlepool College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Moulton College (June 2019)
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: St Helens College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Hadlow College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: West Kent and Ashford College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention summary report: Macclesfield College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner: review of Cornwall's post-16 provision
- Independent report
- FE Commissioner intervention: North Hertfordshire College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: John Ruskin College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Easton and Otley College
- Decision
Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2018
- FE Commissioner intervention: West Nottinghamshire College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Northumberland College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Ruskin College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Moulton College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Sunderland City Metropolitan borough council
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Barnfield College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Cadbury Sixth Form College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Bradford College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Kirklees College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: The Guildford College Group
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College
- Decision
Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2017
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Moulton College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: The Cornwall College Group
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Oldham College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Redcar and Cleveland College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Wiltshire council
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Stratford-upon-Avon College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: City of Liverpool College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Huntingdonshire Regional College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Epping Forest College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Hull College group
- Decision
Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2016
- End of FE Commissioner intervention letter: Warrington Collegiate
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Hereward College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Tresham College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Lambeth College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention report: Mid Cheshire College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention reports: June 2014 to May 2016
- Decision
Closed interventions
- FE Commissioner intervention: Bracknell and Wokingham College
- Decision
- FE Commissioner intervention: Prospects College of Advanced Technology
- Decision
- End of FE Commissioner intervention: Essex county council
- Decision
- End of FE Commissioner intervention: Gateway Sixth Form College
- Decision
- End of FE Commissioner intervention: Richmond upon Thames College
- Decision
- End of FE Commissioner intervention: Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College
- Decision
- End of FE Commissioner intervention: Wakefield district council
- Decision
- End of FE Commissioner intervention: Stafford College
- Decision
- End of FE Commissioner intervention letter: Stanmore College
- Decision
- End of FE Commissioner intervention: Canterbury College
- Decision
- End of FE Commissioner intervention: West Sussex county council
- Decision
Oversight of FE providers
- College oversight: support and intervention
- Policy paper
Last updated 8 June 2021 + show all updates
Added link to report summary on Northern College for Adult Residential Education
Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Nottingham College'.
Added the FE Commissioner intervention: City of Wolverhampton College to Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2020.
Added the FE Commissioner intervention: Shrewsbury Colleges Group to Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2020
Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Greater Brighton Metropolitan College'.
Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Richmond upon Thames Borough Council' and 'FE Commissioner intervention: Ruskin College'.
Added reports and ministerial responses for Birmingham Metropolitan College, Coventry College, East Sussex College Group, Gateshead College, Highbury College, Hull College Group, RNN Group and Stoke-on-Trent College.
Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Richmond upon Thames College'.
Added FE Commissioner interventions for North Lincolnshire Council and St Mary’s College.
Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure'.
Added FE Commissioner intervention reports for Warrington and Vale Royal College and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.
Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Cheadle and Marple Sixth Form College'.
Added intervention reports for Brooklands College, Hartlepool College and Moulton College.
Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: St Helens College'.
Added FE Commissioner intervention reports for Hadlow College and West Kent and Ashford College.
Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College' and 'FE Commissioner intervention summary report: Macclesfield College'.
Added the FE Commissioner's review of Cornwall's post-16 provision.
'FE Commissioner intervention: Bracknell and Wokingham College' and 'FE Commissioner intervention: Prospects College of Advanced Technology' moved to closed interventions.
Added reports and ministerial responses for Easton and Otley College, John Ruskin College and North Hertfordshire College.
Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: West Nottinghamshire College' and 'FE Commissioner intervention: Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College'.
Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Northumberland College'.
Added FE Commissioner intervention report: Ruskin College
Added FE Commissioner intervention reports for Moulton college, PROCAT, Sunderland council. Moved Essex county council and Gateway Sixth Form College to closed interventions.
Added FE Commissioner intervention report: Barnfield College
Updated page text to reflect the expansion of the FE Commissioner role.
Added FE Commissioner intervention report for Cadbury Sixth Form College.
Added FE Commissioner intervention report for Bradford College.
Added FE Commissioner intervention report for Kirklees College.
Added FE Commissioner intervention report: The Guildford College Group.
Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on The Cornwall College Group, and Bracknell and Wokingham College, and the Skills Minister's responses.
Added Richmond upon Thames College, Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College, and Wakefield metropolitan district council to 'Closed interventions' list.
Added FE Commissioner's intervention report on Moulton College and the Skills Minister’s response.
Added a letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for Canterbury College. Added a report and letter for Wiltshire council, Redcar and Cleveland College and Oldham College.
Added letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for Stanmore College and moved 'FE Commissioner intervention report: Stafford College' to 'closed interventions'.
Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on Essex county council and Stratford-upon-Avon college, and letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for West Sussex county council.
Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on Huntingdon College and the Skills Minister’s response.
Added letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for Warrington Collegiate.
Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on Tresham College and Epping Forest College and Skills Minister’s responses.
Added the FE Commissioner's intervention report on Lambeth College and the Apprenticeships and Skills Minister’s response.
Added Hereward College FE Commissioner assessment summary.
Added Canterbury College FE Commissioner assessment summary.
Added the FE Commissioner's intervention report on the Hull College group and the Apprenticeships and Skills Minister’s response.
First published.