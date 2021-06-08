Summaries of the FE Commissioner's intervention reports and responses from the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills.

Reports and responses are organised by the year in which they were published - some inspections may have taken place in the previous calendar year. Once the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills agrees to remove an FE provider from intervention, it is moved to the ‘closed’ section.

Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2021

Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2020

Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2019

Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2018

Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2017

Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2016

Closed interventions

Oversight of FE providers

Published 19 October 2016
Last updated 8 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added link to report summary on Northern College for Adult Residential Education

  2. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Nottingham College'.

  3. Added the FE Commissioner intervention: City of Wolverhampton College to Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2020.

  4. Added the FE Commissioner intervention: Shrewsbury Colleges Group to Intervention reports and ministerial responses: 2020

  5. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Greater Brighton Metropolitan College'.

  6. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Richmond upon Thames Borough Council' and 'FE Commissioner intervention: Ruskin College'.

  7. Added reports and ministerial responses for Birmingham Metropolitan College, Coventry College, East Sussex College Group, Gateshead College, Highbury College, Hull College Group, RNN Group and Stoke-on-Trent College.

  8. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Richmond upon Thames College'.

  9. Added FE Commissioner interventions for North Lincolnshire Council and St Mary’s College.

  10. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure'.

  11. Added FE Commissioner intervention reports for Warrington and Vale Royal College and Stoke-on-Trent City Council.

  12. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Cheadle and Marple Sixth Form College'.

  13. Added intervention reports for Brooklands College, Hartlepool College and Moulton College.

  14. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: St Helens College'.

  15. Added FE Commissioner intervention reports for Hadlow College and West Kent and Ashford College.

  16. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College' and 'FE Commissioner intervention summary report: Macclesfield College'.

  17. Added the FE Commissioner's review of Cornwall's post-16 provision.

  18. 'FE Commissioner intervention: Bracknell and Wokingham College' and 'FE Commissioner intervention: Prospects College of Advanced Technology' moved to closed interventions.

  19. Added reports and ministerial responses for Easton and Otley College, John Ruskin College and North Hertfordshire College.

  20. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: West Nottinghamshire College' and 'FE Commissioner intervention: Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College'.

  21. Added 'FE Commissioner intervention: Northumberland College'.

  22. Added FE Commissioner intervention report: Ruskin College

  23. Added FE Commissioner intervention reports for Moulton college, PROCAT, Sunderland council. Moved Essex county council and Gateway Sixth Form College to closed interventions.

  24. Added FE Commissioner intervention report: Barnfield College

  25. Updated page text to reflect the expansion of the FE Commissioner role.

  26. Added FE Commissioner intervention report for Cadbury Sixth Form College.

  27. Added FE Commissioner intervention report for Bradford College.

  28. Added FE Commissioner intervention report for Kirklees College.

  29. Added FE Commissioner intervention report: The Guildford College Group.

  30. Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on The Cornwall College Group, and Bracknell and Wokingham College, and the Skills Minister's responses.

  31. Added Richmond upon Thames College, Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College, and Wakefield metropolitan district council to 'Closed interventions' list.

  32. Added FE Commissioner's intervention report on Moulton College and the Skills Minister’s response.

  33. Added a letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for Canterbury College. Added a report and letter for Wiltshire council, Redcar and Cleveland College and Oldham College.

  34. Added letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for Stanmore College and moved 'FE Commissioner intervention report: Stafford College' to 'closed interventions'.

  35. Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on Essex county council and Stratford-upon-Avon college, and letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for West Sussex county council.

  36. Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on Huntingdon College and the Skills Minister’s response.

  37. Added letter ending FE Commissioner intervention for Warrington Collegiate.

  38. Added FE Commissioner's intervention reports on Tresham College and Epping Forest College and Skills Minister’s responses.

  39. Added the FE Commissioner's intervention report on Lambeth College and the Apprenticeships and Skills Minister’s response.

  40. Added Hereward College FE Commissioner assessment summary.

  41. Added Canterbury College FE Commissioner assessment summary.

  42. Added the FE Commissioner's intervention report on the Hull College group and the Apprenticeships and Skills Minister’s response.

  43. First published.

