T Levels: next steps for providers

Information for post-16 providers on the next steps towards delivery of T Levels.

T Levels are new courses coming in September 2020, which will follow GCSEs and will be equivalent to 3 A levels. T Levels will combine classroom theory, practical learning and a substantial industry placements (a minimum 315 hours) to make sure students have real experience of the workplace. The 2-year T Level courses have been developed in collaboration with employers and businesses so that the content will meet the needs of industry and prepare students for work. They provide the knowledge and experience needed to open the door to highly skilled employment, an apprenticeship or higher level study.

T Level Action Plan

The Department for Education published its third T Level Action Plan on 7 October 2019. The action plan gives an update on government’s progress in reforming technical education as set out in the Post-16 skills plan.

This action plan includes updates on:

progress towards the delivery of T Levels in 2020 and preparations for 2021 delivery

T Levels which will be available for delivery in 2022 and 2023

how providers will be able to apply to deliver T Levels in 2022

clarification on various T Level policy areas, including grading, results and certification and UCAS points for T Levels

wider qualifications reform work

Read an introduction to T Levels for more detail about T Levels.

T Level transition programme

As stated in the T Level Action Plan we are developing the T Level Transition Programme for students who are not ready to start a T Level but have the potential to progress onto one following a tailored preparation programme.

We are taking a phased approach to implementation of the T Level Transition Programme alongside the introduction of T Levels in September 2020. We are beginning by working closely with a small number of providers and will scale up the number of providers involved as the programme develops. These providers are listed in the providers planning to deliver the T Level Transition Programme from the 2020 to 2021 academic year. They are taking part in a preparation year from September 2019 to July 2020 and in delivery between September 2020 and July 2021.

We have appointed the Association of Colleges (AoC) to support these T Level providers in their preparations and delivery, including through opportunities to network and share experiences through national events and peer learning. They will also pull together emerging good practice to support national implementation.

In recognition of the additional costs associated with providers participating in the early phases of development and implementation of the T Level Transition Programme and engaging with the department on this, we have allocated an additional one-off payment of £20,000 to each provider delivering it in 2020 to 2021. We have now confirmed that we are extending this payment to providers delivering the Transition Programme for the first time in 2021 to 2022 as well. Further information can be found in the guidance we have published on how T Levels will be funded in academic year 2020 to 2021.

The T Level Transition Programme Framework for Delivery sets out information and expectations for how the programme should be delivered in academic year 2020 to 2021.

Selecting providers to deliver T Levels

For 2020 to 2022 we took a phased approach to the roll out of T Levels by selecting only a small group of providers to deliver T Levels. Starting with a small group in the first few years enabled us to work closely with them and ensure we could give them the support they needed as they prepared to deliver T Levels.

Throughout this roll out period we have worked closely with the 2020 providers to test and shape the programme and their feedback which we have been able to build on already, has been invaluable to us.

T Levels are being rolled out over the next 3 years. The first 3 T Levels will be available in September 2020, another 7 in September 2021 and a further 8 in September 2022 and the remaining 7 in September 2023.

We expect to announce our approach for September 2023 and beyond in the next few months.

Expression of interest to deliver T Levels from the 2022 to 2023 academic year

The expression of interest to deliver T Levels from the 2022 to 2023 academic year was launched on the 9 January 2020 and includes 8 new T Levels, in addition to the 10 T Levels introduced in 2020 and 2021. The expression of interest closed at midnight on the 28 February 2020. The criteria to select providers for T Level delivery was developed to recognise providers delivering high quality technical education to students in subjects similar to the T Levels they wish to deliver.

The expressions of interest in delivering T Levels from the 2022 to 2023 academic year are being assessed and successful providers will be required to demonstrate they:

have an Ofsted rating of Good or Outstanding

have at least satisfactory financial health, and

currently be delivering to a minimum of 10 qualifying students per T Level subject area (at route level)

Providers who meet all of the criteria will be approved, with successful providers announced in late May 2020.

T Levels rollout 2020 to 2021

We have set out when each T Level will be rolled out in the T Level Action Plan 2019. There are 25 T Levels in total, with the first 3 T Levels being delivered from September 2020 by selected providers.

The technical qualification for the first 3 T Levels have now been approved by the Institute and accredited by Ofqual. They are:

design, surveying and planning for construction

digital production, design and development

education and childcare

We have published the list of selected 2020 and 2021 T Level providers and the T Levels they plan to deliver. We are working with these providers to make sure they have the support they need to deliver T Levels successfully and to give them the opportunity to work with us to develop the new programmes.

In May 2020, T Level approved providers will be asked if they want to expand their offer to deliver any of the additional T Levels introduced in 2022. 2020 providers will be able to deliver any of the T Levels available from September 2022, subject to meeting the awarding body centre approval requirements and providing a return to the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) as part of the implementation planning process.

2021 providers will also be able to expand their offer to deliver T Levels, as long as they are currently delivering to a minimum of 10 qualifying students per T Level route (subject area). This will be collected as part of their May 2020 statistical annex return.

Funding for T Level delivery

DfE consulted on its approach for funding T Levels in 2018 to 2019 and subsequently published its response to this in June 2019.

In July DfE published detailed information on how we will fund T Levels in the academic year 2020 to 2021. We updated this information in February 2020.

On the 31 August 2019, the Chancellor announced an additional £400m for 16 to 19 education for academic year 2020 to 2021. As a result, we will be increasing the funding rate for 16 to 19 education, including T Levels, by 4.7% and the new funding rates have now been published.

As the first T Level providers start gearing up to roll-out the first 3 courses from September 2020, the Government has announced that the Early Adopter Development Fund will continue for a further year to help the early providers the cost of working closely with Government on the design of the programme such as attending design workshops, and producing high quality materials.

Support for professional development

To ensure that T Levels deliver great outcomes for learners, we are committed to ensuring that teachers and leaders have the support they need to deliver them well. The T Level Professional Development (TLPD) offer, led by the Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has been available since May 2019 at no charge to providers planning to deliver T Levels from 2020 and in the future.

From April 2020, relevant teaching and training modules will remain in place from that first phase, whilst the ETF are designing and developing an expanded offer. The offer will continue to be shaped around the needs of providers and their workforce alongside relevant regional, employer and curriculum needs. Providers will see changes to the offer – for example, a move to Regional Facilitators to enhance and replace the Professional Development Adviser role, a more structured and tailored CPD journey, more opportunities for collaboration, and new leadership opportunities.

To ensure providers are up to date with the latest opportunities, the ETF will continue to publicise training and CPD via their newsletter and webpage.

Capital funding

The T Levels Capital Fund (TLCF) will continue to help those further education providers at the forefront of delivering these important reforms to be ready to teach T Levels from September 2021.

We are making available £95m to ensure T Level providers and students have access to the latest, high quality equipment and facilities during their studies.

This is the second wave of the T Levels Capital Fund, comprised of 2 different elements – the Building and Facilities Improvement Grant (BFIG) and Specialist Equipment Allocation (SEA).

Communications and marketing

Effective communications and marketing are critical in helping key audiences engage with and support the implementation plan for T Levels.

The NexT Level campaign launched on 7 October. It will ensure young people have the information they need to apply for the first of the pioneering T Levels starting September 2020.

The campaign will feature across social media, on-demand television, posters and other digital platforms. There is also a new website with sections for both students/parents and for employers.

Co-creating T Levels with you and other key delivery partners is crucial to their success. We are incredibly grateful for your commitment to the reforms.

