Sets out the rules for funding the 2014 to 2020 European Social Fund (ESF) programme.

ESF: funding and performance-management rules 2014 to 2020

PDF, 267KB, 38 pages

ESF specifications deliverables evidence requirements - 2014 to 2020 ESF programme funding rules

PDF, 451KB, 10 pages

ESF: 2014 to 2020 funding rules for November 2015 to March 2019 (version 4)

PDF, 279KB, 43 pages

These documents contain the rules for funding and the evidence required from providers who have a contract with the Education and Skills Funding Agency for the 2014 to 2020 ESF programme. They apply from November 2015.

Published 10 March 2017
Last updated 6 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added - Years 2021 and 2022 in the Performance Management Timetable.

  2. We have published the latest version of the ESF specifications deliverables evidence requirements - 2014 to 2020 ESF programme funding rules.

  3. We have published the ESF: 2014 to 2020 funding rules for November 2015 to March 2019 (version 4).

  4. We have updated the ESF: funding and performance-management rules 2014 to 2020 and the ESF specifications deliverables evidence requirements - 2014 to 2020 ESF programme funding rules.

  5. We have published version 4 of the ESF specifications deliverables evidence requirements - 2014 to 2020 ESF programme funding rules.

  6. Updated ESF funding rules.

  7. Updated ESF specifications deliverables evidence requirements.

  8. Updated ESF specifications deliverables evidence requirements - 2014 to 2020 ESF Programme funding rules.

  9. First published.

