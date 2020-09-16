Membership structure, draft agendas and records of meetings for the East Midlands and the Humber headteacher board.
East Midlands and the Humber headteacher board: membership
Draft agenda for meeting: 24 September 2020
PDF, 137KB, 3 pages
Draft agenda for meeting: 14 August 2020
PDF, 142KB, 2 pages
Notes of meeting: 9 July 2020
PDF, 253KB, 16 pages
Draft agenda for meeting: 9 July 2020
PDF, 131KB, 3 pages
Notes of meeting: 18 June 2020
PDF, 155KB, 4 pages
Draft agenda for meeting: 18 June 2020
PDF, 139KB, 2 pages
Notes of meeting: 21 May 2020
PDF, 203KB, 6 pages
Notes of meeting: 30 April 2020
PDF, 191KB, 4 pages
Draft agenda for meeting: 30 April 2020
PDF, 60.2KB, 2 pages
Notes of meeting: 12 March 2020
PDF, 149KB, 10 pages
Notes of meeting: 27 February 2020
PDF, 139KB, 10 pages
Draft agenda for meeting: 27 February 2020
PDF, 103KB, 2 pages
Notes of meeting: 23 January 2020
PDF, 189KB, 15 pages
Draft agenda for meeting: 23 January 2020
Notes of meeting: 9 January 2020
PDF, 100KB, 5 pages
Draft agenda for meeting: 9 January 2020
Draft agenda for meeting: 21 November 2019
Record of meeting: 31 October 2019
PDF, 154KB, 9 pages
Record of meeting: 17 October 2019
PDF, 197KB, 11 pages
Draft agenda for meeting: 17 October 2019
Notes of meeting: 26 September 2019
PDF, 85.9KB, 14 pages
Draft agenda for meeting: 26 September 2019
PDF, 120KB, 3 pages
The board’s role is to support Regional Schools Commissioner, Carol Gray. You can read more about the responsibilities of headteacher boards.
Draft agendas
We aim to publish these at least 10 working days before a headteacher board meeting takes place and are available on this webpage for the current and previous academic year.
Notes of meeting
These record the board’s discussions and are available on this webpage for the current and previous academic year. We aim to publish these within 6 weeks of the meeting taking place.
Documents for previous academic years from September 2014
These are available at the National Archives.
Last updated 16 September 2020
