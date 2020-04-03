The standard helps schools and local authorities meet basic standards for good financial health and resource management.

Local authority maintained schools must submit the SFVS annually to their local authority. Local authorities use this information to inform their programme of financial assessment and audit.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Department for Education (DfE) has advised local authorities to exercise discretion on how and when they implement some of the usual annual requirements within their scheme for financing schools. One example for such use of discretion is the completion of the SFVS for the financial year 2019 to 2020. In making such decisions, local authorities should take full account of the current pressures on themselves and their schools.

Academies should use the school resource management self-assessment tool.

Schools financial standard

The standard consists of a checklist and a dashboard.

The checklist asks questions of governing bodies in 6 areas of resource management. It provides clarification for each question, examples of good practice, and details of further support available to assist schools in addressing specific issues.

The dashboard shows how a school’s data compares to thresholds on a range of statistics identified by the Department for Education (DfE) as indicators of good resource management and outcomes. It provides explanations of each of the indicators and helps schools to fill in their data and understand the results.