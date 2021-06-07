Find out how interest is calculated and applied if you have a Postgraduate Loan from England or Wales, as well as previous interest rates.

If you had postgraduate student finance from Northern Ireland, you’ll repay under Plan 1.

If you had postgraduate student finance from Scotland, you’ll repay under Plan 4.

When interest is applied

You’re charged interest from the day we make your first payment to you or to your university or college until your loan has been repaid in full or cancelled. Interest is added to your balance each month.

The interest rate charged is the Retail Price Index plus 3%.

What is the Retail Price Index?

It’s a measure of inflation, which measures changes to the cost of living in the UK.

When the interest rate changes

The interest rate is usually set on 1 September each year, based on the Retail Price Index of the previous March.

Previous interest rates

The rates in the table apply to the Postgraduate Loan only.

DateInterest rate
1 September 2019 to 31 August 20205.4%
1 September 2018 to 31 August 20196.3%
1 September 2017 to 31 August 20186.1%
1 September 2016 to 31 August 20174.6%
Published 15 May 2019
Last updated 7 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. Link to Plan 4 information added to Welsh side of the page

  2. Hyperlinks for Plan 1 and Plan 4 updated.

  3. New line added to 'call to action' box for Scottish postgraduate students, who will repay postgraduate student finance through Plan 4

  4. Updated table with interest rate for 2018/19

  5. Added translation

  6. Added translation

  7. First published.

