Information on all academies, free schools, studio schools and university technical colleges (UTCs) open in England, and those in the process of opening.

Documents

Details

These spreadsheets show:

the total number of open academies, free schools, studio schools and UTCs in England

in England details of schools that are in the process of getting academy status

progress schools are making towards converting to academy status

sponsored academy projects in development and the agreed sponsor

We update this spreadsheet monthly as more academies, free schools, studio schools and UTCs open. We aim to publish these in the third week of the month.

Details of successful free school and UTC applications are available.

Feedback

Please tell us how useful you find the information on this page or suggest improvements by either:

using the ‘Is there anything wrong with this page?’ link near the bottom of this page

emailing the academies data team

Academies data team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Updated wording to reflect that this covers academies, free schools, studio schools and UTCs. 