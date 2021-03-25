Employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates broken down by subject studied and graduate characteristics.

There are errors in this release due to a coding error. Please do not use figures reported in this publication for these countries:

  • Germany is incorrectly labelled as Denmark
  • Greece is incorrectly labelled as Germany

We have correct data in the graduate outcomes (LEO): 2018 to 2019 publication and corrected the outcomes and earnings data for all previously reported tax years and graduating cohorts.

The longitudinal education outcomes (LEO) data includes information from the:

  • Department for Education
  • Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs

This release uses LEO data to look at employment and earnings outcomes of higher education graduates from English HE providers 1, 3, 5 and 10 years after graduation.

The outcomes are categorised by subject studied and graduate characteristics. They update previously published figures by including data for the 2016 to 2017 tax year.

This publication also includes separate tables showing outcomes for EU and overseas students. Additional experimental statistics are included on UK domiciled students who moved overseas after graduation.

Published 28 March 2019
Last updated 25 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. The data for Germany is incorrectly labelled as Denmark and the data for Greece is incorrectly labelled as Germany, in the main text and spreadsheets. Please refer to the 2018 to 2019 release for corrected information.

  2. First published.

