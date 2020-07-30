Statistics on participation and learner outcomes in the further education and skills sector, including apprenticeships, reported for January 2014 to present.
Additional breakdowns of this data are available in the FE data library. If you need help finding a specific dataset, please use the table finder tool to search for different breakdowns.
Replacement of in-year further education and apprenticeship publications
Due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, the Department for Education replaced the planned further in-year statistics releases after the ‘Apprenticeships and traineeships: April 2020’ release. We will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables us to provide releases with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the outbreak.
We intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but we intend to repurpose our releases to focus on the most relevant information available. Please read the ‘main text’ documents in the latest release for more information on the replacement to publications and request for user feedback.
Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to tell us about your key data needs. We’d particularly like to know how often you need data and how you’d like it broken down. For example, by age, level and individual framework or standard.
Read Statistics at DfE to find out about any changes.
Changes to further education and skills statistics
We will move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new platform during 2020. These plans are detailed in the ‘main text’ documents in the latest releases.
You can view the latest quarterly further education and apprenticeship data, which includes further breakdowns of the headline apprenticeship data published in June.
Latest releases
The most recent statistics covering apprenticeship starts, apprenticeship service registrations, learner participation and achievements in the further education and skills sector.
- Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2020
- Further education and skills: July 2020
- Apprenticeships in England by industry characteristics 2018 to 2019
- Further education outcome-based success measures: 2016 to 2017
- Further education for benefit claimants in England: 2017 to 2018
Apprenticeships and traineeships - older data
Earlier statistics covering the number of apprenticeships and traineeships in England.
- Apprenticeships and traineeships: June 2020
- Apprenticeships and traineeships: May 2020
- Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020
- Apprenticeships and traineeships: March 2020
- Apprenticeships and traineeships: February 2020
- Apprenticeships and traineeships: January 2020
- Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2019
- Apprenticeships and traineeships: January 2019
- Apprenticeships and traineeships: July 2018
- Apprenticeships and traineeships: January 2018
FE and skills - older data
Earlier statistics covering post-16 learner participation and achievements in further education (FE) and skills training.
- Further education and skills: March 2020
- Further education and skills: January 2020
- Further education and skills: November 2019
- Further education and skills: March 2019
- Further education and skills: November 2018
- Further education and skills: March 2018
- Further education and skills: November 2017
- Further education and skills: October 2017
- Further education and skills: July 2017
- Further education and skills: March 2017
- Further education and skills: January 2017
- Further education and skills: November 2016
- Further education and skills: statistical first release October 2016
- Further education and skills: statistical first release June 2016
- Further education and skills: statistical first release March 2016
- Further education and skills: statistical first release January 2016
- Further education and skills: statistical first release November 2015
- Further education and skills: statistical first release October 2015
- Further education and skills: statistical first release June 2015
- Further education and skills: statistical first release March 2015
- Further education and skills: statistical first release January 2015
- Further education and skills: statistical first release November 2014
- Further education and skills: statistical first release October 2014
- Further education and skills: statistical first release June 2014
- Further education and skills: statistical first release March 2014
- Further education and skills: statistical first release January 2014
Apprenticeships and levy - older data
Earlier releases covering the number of apprenticeship starts and apprenticeship service registrations. These statistics are released monthly.
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: October 2019
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: August 2019
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: July 2019
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: May 2019
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: April 2019
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: March 2019
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: February 2019
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: January 2019
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: December 2018
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: November 2018
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: October 2018
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: September 2018
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: August 2018
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: July 2018
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: June 2018
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: May 2018
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: April 2018
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: March 2018
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: February 2018
- Apprenticeship and levy statistics: January 2018
Public sector apprenticeships in England - older data
- Public sector apprenticeships in England: 2017 to 2018
Apprenticeship service stats - discontinued dataset
Experimental statistics on the use of the apprenticeship service after changes to the system were introduced in May 2017.This release was replaced by monthly ‘Apprenticeship and levy statistics’ from January 2018.
- Apprenticeship service registrations and commitments to October 2017
- Apprenticeship service registrations and commitments to September 2017
- Apprenticeship service registrations and commitments: August 2017
- Apprenticeship service registrations and commitments to July 2017
- Apprenticeship service registrations and commitments to June 2017
- Apprenticeship service registrations and commitments to May 2017
- Public sector apprenticeships in England: 2017 to 2018
Last updated 30 July 2020 + show all updates
