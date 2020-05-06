Business update is the Education and Skills Funding Agency’s monthly round-up of apprenticeship information and news for businesses.
Business Update - Issue 55 (May 2020)
Business Update - Issue 54 (April 2020)
Business Update - Issue 53 (March 2020)
Business Update - Issue 52 (February 2020)
Business Update - Issue 51 (January 2020)
Business Update - Issue 48 (September 2019)
Business Update - Issue 47 (August 2019)
Business Update - Issue 46 (July 2019)
Letter from the Institute of Apprenticeships and Technical Education on helping to improve digital apprenticeship standards
Business Update - Issue 45 (June 2019)
Business Update - Issue 44 (May 2019)
Business Update - Issue 43 (April 2019)
Business Update - Issue 42 (March 2019)
Business Update - Issue 41 (February 2019)
Business Update - Issue 40 (January 2019)
Business Update - Issue 39 (December 2018)
Business Update - Issue 38 (November 2018)
Business Update - Issue 37 (October 2018)
Business Update - issue 36 (September 2018)
Business Update - issue 35 (July 2018)
Business Update - issue 34 (June 2018)
Business Update - issue 33 (May 2018)
Business Update - Issue 32 (April 2018)
Business Update - Issue 31 (March 2018)
Business Update - Issue 30 (February 2018)
Business Update - Issue 29 (National Apprenticeship Week special)
Business Update - Issue 28 (December 2017)
Business Update - Issue 27 (November 2017)
Business Update - Issue 26 (October 2017)
Business Update - Issue 25 (September 2017)
Business Update - Issue 24 (August 2017)
Business Update - Issue 23 (July 2017)
Business Update - Issue 22 (April 2017)
Business Update - Issue 21 (March 2017)
Business Update - Issue 20 (February 2017)
Each month, Business Update will inform you of our ‘products’ and services and their potential to make a positive impact upon your business.
If you want to know more specifically about marketing, communications and learner engagement, please sign up to our monthly Stakeholder Update.
Last updated 6 May 2020
