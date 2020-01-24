A summary of the decisions about the disposal of school land.

This document explains decisions about the disposal of school land and the background to how these decisions are made. We will make the next update in July 2020.

Schools themselves and their local authorities propose to convert these often surplus or un-used fields to invest in school sport or education.

Local authorities must consult widely prior to making an application. The government will only give local authorities and schools permission to dispose of school playing fields if the sports and curriculum needs of the school and its neighbouring schools can continue to be met.

All proceeds of any sales must be put back into improving sports or educational facilities.

