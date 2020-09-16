Guidance on formats and timings for submitting data to Ofqual.
Documents
Reporting schedule 2019 - 2020
Ref: Ofqual/20/6687/1PDF, 730KB, 3 pages
Reporting schedule 2020 - 2021
Ref: Ofqual/20/6687/2PDF, 324KB, 5 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Vocational quarterly data schedule: 2020
Ref: Ofqual/20/6613PDF, 95.9KB, 1 page
A 3-country regulatory approach to submitting data
Ref: OFQ/19/6547PDF, 79.6KB, 1 page
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Connecting to Ofqual's data portal and uploading data
Ref: Ofqual/19/6555PDF, 483KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Access arrangements - number of referrals: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/17/6297PDF, 367KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Access to scripts - guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/20/6599PDF, 610KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Appeals: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/20/6687/3PDF, 341KB, 15 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Complaints data - guide to the submission process
Ref: Ofqual/20/6596PDF, 618KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
E-Assessment and Errata - guide to the data submission process
PDF, 612KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Entries by year group - guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/20/6687/5PDF, 318KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Exams timetable: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/19/6840PDF, 283KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Malpractice: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/20/6687/4PDF, 292KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Malpractice in Vocational and Technical qualifications - guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/20/6605PDF, 227KB, 12 pages
Mark or grade changes outside of Reviews of marking and moderation (ROMM) and Appeals
Ref: OFQ/19/6511PDF, 616KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Missing scripts - guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/19/6544PDF, 560KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Number of candidates taking exams: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/17/6210PDF, 370KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Quality of marking: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/18/6532PDF, 373KB, 15 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Reviews of marking and moderation: guide to the submissions process
Ref: OFQ/19/6539PDF, 647KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Special consideration - guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/19/6390PDF, 571KB, 9 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Specification codes: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual 19/6481PDF, 589KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Summer awarding data - guide to the data submission process
Ref: OFQ/19/6531PDF, 793KB, 16 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
T1 entries: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/19/6558PDF, 631KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
T2 examiner/moderator posts: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/17/6299PDF, 424KB, 6 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
T5 online v traditional marking: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/17/6300PDF, 377KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
T8a extended reviews: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/17/6301PDF, 372KB, 7 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
T15 modified papers: guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/17/6304PDF, 386KB, 8 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Vocational quarterly data collection - guide to the data submission process
Ref: Ofqual/19/6517PDF, 749KB, 17 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
We collect a wide range of data about regulated qualifications, from which we produce official and national statistics reports.
The documents on this page provide guidance if you work for an organisation which provides data to Ofqual. They describe the format and requirements for each of the data collections we run.
Data should be sent to us using our data portal. Instructions on accessing this are in the document ‘Connecting to Ofqual’s data portal and uploading data’.
You will also find a timetable detailing the schedule of data collection for awarding organisations with both vocational and general qualifications as well as a separate timetable for awarding organisations with vocational qualifications only.
