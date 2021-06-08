 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New deputy principal appointed at Eastleigh College

Details
Hits: 336
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Pete Joddrell, deputy principal, Eastleigh College

Digital focus for Eastleigh’s new deputy principal @Eastleigh_Col 

Eastleigh College has appointed a new deputy principal who will be responsible for the delivery of a growing curriculum as well as spearheading the college’s digital development with learners and staff alike.

Thirty-nine year old Pete Joddrell has 15 years’ experience in the education sector including teaching and management roles at a school and colleges in Merseyside and Hampshire before joining an FE college in Swindon.

Pete leaves his role as Assistant Principal at New College Swindon to return to the south coast where he brings his digital expertise and dedication to teaching excellence to Eastleigh College.

He said: “I’ve been aware of Eastleigh College since I worked in the region at the start of my career. I’ve watched it grow and adapt and been impressed with the high levels of support it provides, as well as the range of industry-led courses, apprenticeships and other training it provides to learners of all ages.”

Pete first discovered his passion for teaching while providing PT and fitness training during his time at university, and has never looked back. He has always combined his interest in technology with improving the learning experience for students and strongly believes that if college courses equip learners with workplace digital skills they will gain an advantage and greater confidence in the work environment.

Pete continued: “It’s an exciting time to join such an established FE college. While Covid has brought many challenges, I feel it has also highlighted how essential FE is to teaching not only the next generation, but also retraining and upskilling adults who may be seeking jobs in new sectors or returning to jobs that now need new skills.

“Eastleigh is ambitious and has massive potential and I look forward to playing my part in delivering on the college’s vision and strategy with a focus on digital aspects of both teaching and learning.”

Eastleigh College’s Chief Executive and Principal, Paul Cox, added:

“Peter is a welcome addition to the college’s senior leadership team. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience including the implementation plan for the introduction of T Levels which will be instrumental in our continued development of industry-led training and development.

“His arrival comes at a perfect time. The recent Skills for Jobs white paper and impact the pandemic has had on jobs means the spotlight is on FE colleges as businesses continue to pick up the pieces and rebuild our Covid-hit economy.”

Buckinghamshire New University appoints Maggie Galliers as new Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council
Executive Appointments
Following an extensive search and recruitment process, Maggie Galliers
New Principal joins BMet
Executive Appointments
BMet (@BMetC) welcomed Pat Carvalho as its new Principal and Chief Exe
Job-sharing strategy directors to drive forward change on green apprenticeships
Executive Appointments
Job-sharing strategy directors join @IFATEched from central government

Pete concludes: “The pandemic accelerated our use of online teaching. As restrictions continue to lift we’ll work to continue to retain the benefits of this, while ensuring we maximise time onsite to develop learners’ skills and practical experience.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

The University of Law appoints new Deputy Vice-Chancellor
Executive Appointments
The @UniversityofLaw (ULaw) is delighted to announce the appointment o
Business Secretary appoints Indro Mukerjee as new Innovate UK CEO
Executive Appointments
Indro Mukerjee appointed as new CEO of @InnovateUK to help develop the
Next generation of business leaders helped by entrepreneur’s appointment to Dumfries and Galloway College’s leadership team
Executive Appointments
THE MANAGING director of an innovative solutions business aims to help
Realise welcomes new Board Director to lead people strategy
Executive Appointments
@RealiseLE is delighted to welcome Sue Kamal, who will join the busine
National Film and Television School Appoints Head of NFTS Wales
Executive Appointments
The National Film and Television School (@NFTSFilmTV) is delighted to
Buckinghamshire New University appoints Maggie Galliers as new Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council
Executive Appointments
Following an extensive search and recruitment process, Maggie Galliers
New Principal joins BMet
Executive Appointments
BMet (@BMetC) welcomed Pat Carvalho as its new Principal and Chief Exe
Head teacher appointed to train schools in SEN
Executive Appointments
@SunSupport_SEN, a support organisation for parents of children with s
Durham University Business School Welcomes Dr. Vicky Saporta as Professor in Practice
Executive Appointments
Durham University Business School (@DUBusSchool) has announced the app
Job-sharing strategy directors to drive forward change on green apprenticeships
Executive Appointments
Job-sharing strategy directors join @IFATEched from central government
The Progress Group appoint Charlotte Barton as Director of Learning Transformation
Executive Appointments
National education and training specialists, The Progress Group have a
National Extension College appoints new Chief Executive
Executive Appointments
The National Extension College (@NEC_Education) – one of the UK’s

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5751)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page