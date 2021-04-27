 
The University of Law appoints new Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Professor Zoe Radnor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, The University of Law

The @UniversityofLaw (ULaw) is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Zoe Radnor (@ZoeJRadnor) as its new Deputy Vice-Chancellor. 

With a career in higher education of 25 years, Professor Radnor joins ULaw from City, University of London, where she has been Vice-President for Strategy and Planning; Equality, Diversity and Inclusion and Professor of Service Operations Management for almost three years.

Joining ULaw’s Executive Board, Professor Radnor will report directly to the Vice-Chancellor and will develop and implement the university’s strategic plan, specifically focusing on the provision of high quality, innovative academic teaching and developing excellence in applied research and thought leadership.

At City, University of London, Professor Radnor was a member of the Executive Team responsible for the annual university planning process, setting up a change support unit, leading on community and civic engagement and, led the development and launch of its new Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) strategy.

Before her role at City, University of London, Professor Radnor was the Dean of the University of Leicester School of Business for two years. Prior to that she was the inaugural Associate Dean (Learning and Teaching) for Loughborough University in London leading on the curriculum design and learning environment for the new campus.

She holds a BEng (Hons) in Production Engineering and Production Management, an MSc in Computer Integrated Manufacturing and a PhD in Management Science.

Professor Radnor said: “I am really excited about joining The University of Law and meeting colleagues and students at what is a key time in its growth and development.

“There is great work taking place across all the campuses and I am looking forward to working with colleagues to continue to diversify the course portfolio, enhance applied research and, most importantly, secure the best outcomes for students.

“I hope to further develop innovative academic teaching, excellence in research and thought leadership at this global university.”

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor & CEO at the University of Law, said: “I am delighted to welcome Professor Radnor on board as our Deputy Vice-Chancellor at what is a hugely exciting period of growth and diversification for our university. We are very excited to have someone of Professor Radnor’s calibre joining our Executive Board.

“I look forward to working closely with Professor Radnor as we continue to lead the way in providing the very best education and opportunities for all our students.”

The University of Law is one of the longest-established specialist providers of legal education and business training in the UK, with campuses in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Chester, Guildford, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham, and international campuses in Berlin and in Hong Kong. You can also study our law courses at the University of East Anglia, The University of Exeter, The University of Reading, The University of Liverpool, The University of Sheffield, Newcastle University and The University of Chester Law School. Our courses are also available online, full time and part time.

