 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Stephen van Rooyen confirmed as chair of the Skills and Productivity Board

Details
Hits: 185
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, UK and Europe at Sky

#FERefrom - Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson has today (29 September) announced that Stephen van Rooyen will be the new chair of the Skills and Productivity Board (SPB).

The SPB – which was first announced in October 2019 – will play a central role in driving forward the government’s ambitious FE reform programme. The Board will provide expert advice on how to make sure the courses and qualifications on offer to students across the country are high-quality, and aligned to the skills that employers need for the future and that will help grow our economy after the coronavirus outbreak.

Stephen van Rooyen has been selected as Chair of the SPB due to his extensive business experience, and as a thought leader in technology, engineering and communications. In Stephen’s current role as EVP and CEO, UK and Europe at Sky he has been a strong advocate for apprenticeships, launching ambitious schemes across technology, journalism and business functions.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

I’m delighted to announce the appointment of Stephen van Rooyen as the chair of the Skills and Productivity Board.

Stephen has a wealth of experience across the technology, engineering and communications sectors and will be able to share his vital insight and leadership with the panel. He also a keen and proud champion of apprentices, having taken Sky’s apprenticeship programme from strength to strength.

He will lead an expert panel who will provide important advice on how to tackle the nation’s skill challenges. The board will play a key role in helping us to rebuild our economy post-Covid-19 and deliver our bold skills agenda. I look forward to working with him to level up opportunity across the country ensuring people have the skills they need to progress.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO, UK and Europe at Sky said:

Given the pace of change in business and in workplaces today, and the economic challenges of COVID, the new Skills and Productivity Board has a key role to play in developing our skills economy for current and future generations. It is a privilege to contribute, and I’m looking forward to working with the panel and the government to drive this important agenda

The work of the SPB will be carried out by a panel of five leading skills and labour market economists, supported by Department for Education officials. The panel will undertake independent research and analysis in response to questions set out by the Secretary of State and Chair. Applications for panel members closed earlier this month and appointments will be made in due course.

Shakira Martin, Gordon Marsden and Christina Hughes join Villiers Park
Executive Appointments
@VilliersPark Educational Trust is delighted to announce the appointme
The Student Room Group welcomes Mary Curnock Cook to the Board Of Directors and announces Marcus Palmer as CEO
Executive Appointments
The UKâ€™s largest online student community The Student Room, announce
Jo Johnson and Steve Stanley appointed at Access Creative College
Executive Appointments
@Access_Creative College signals commitment to growth with high profil

The government’s forthcoming FE White Paper will set out detailed plans to build a high-quality further education system – one that unlocks potential, levels up skills and boosts opportunities for people across the country.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Dame Christine Ryan appointed next chair of Ofsted
Executive Appointments
Secretary of State for Education @GavinWilliamson today (10 July 2020)
Social Mobility Commission: interim chairs appointment
Executive Appointments
Sandra Wallace and Steven Cooper appointed as interim chairs of the So
Former UCL culture change head joins Manchester’s Culture Shift
Executive Appointments
#TechForGood developer, @UKCultureShift, has appointed @KelseyPaske as
New Head of Bristol Vet School appointed
Executive Appointments
After graduating in 1998 with a BVSc from Bristol Vet School, Professo
Activate Learning welcomes new Chair of the Corporation to Board of Governors
Executive Appointments
@Activate_Learn is bidding farewell to current Chair of the Corporatio
Shakira Martin, Gordon Marsden and Christina Hughes join Villiers Park
Executive Appointments
@VilliersPark Educational Trust is delighted to announce the appointme
New head for creative Staffordshire school
Executive Appointments
@TheHartSchool is moving into a new era of leadership with the revelat
The South Central Institute of Technology shows it means business signing top tech expert
Executive Appointments
The South Central Institute of Technology (IoT) has pulled off a major
The Student Room Group welcomes Mary Curnock Cook to the Board Of Directors and announces Marcus Palmer as CEO
Executive Appointments
The UK’s largest online student community The Student Room, announce
Jo Johnson and Steve Stanley appointed at Access Creative College
Executive Appointments
@Access_Creative College signals commitment to growth with high profil
KEY APPOINTMENTS BOOST INTERNATIONAL PLANS FOR OPEN STUDY COLLEGE
Executive Appointments
As distance learning provider, @OpenStudyColl celebrates its 13th Birt
Youth Futures Foundation announces new Impact and Evidence leadership team
Executive Appointments
The Youth Futures Foundation (@YF_Foundation), the independent, not-fo

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Acacia Training
Acacia Training has published a new article: Stoke-on-Trent training provider celebrates 20 years of supporting learners 1 hour 8 minutes ago
Katherine Gordine
Katherine Gordine has published a new article: Job applications leap 31% in public sector due to Covid 1 hour 28 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 5 minutes ago

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister completes T Level tour at Walsall College: Minister for Apprenticeships and Ski… https://t.co/BjMwyvcYNO
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4972)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page