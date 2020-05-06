 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Start a new hobby or learn a new skill from the comfort of your own home with South Staffordshire College

Details
Hits: 169
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#EducateWhileYouIsolate - @SouthStaffs College is turning its most popular part time community and leisure courses into online courses.

Looking for something to do during lockdown, or just interested in learning something new? If you're aged 19+ and looking to improve your career prospects, learn a new skill or hobby you can now do just that from the comfort of your own home. 

Courses will be taught online starting week commencing Monday 11th May. 

These fun and engaging courses can lead to new opportunities and the courses on offer are in areas such as art, counselling, creative, criminology. ESOL, IT, languages, photography and teaching and much more. 

Learn how to create a new garment, a bouquet of flowers, play the guitar, paint a masterpiece with watercolour or get to grips with computing or photoshop, all from the comfort of studying from home.  

Instead of being in a classroom at college, you will be taught in a virtual classroom where you will speak to your tutor and work alongside others in a live chat.

Learn a new skill, follow instructions from your tutor and socialise on a weekly basis with people all interested in learning the same new skill as you. 

Advertisement

Oak National Academy launches specialist offer to support pupils with greatest additional needs
Home Learning
WIDER CURRICULUM MADE MORE ACCESSIBLE THROUGH BRITISH SIGN LANGUAGE AN
Microsoft Showcase Schools selected for Demonstrator School initiative
Home Learning
Today (4 May) Microsoft announces that three Microsoft Showcase School
Keeping students motivated and engaged
Home Learning
Schools are using various methods to keep pupils interested and motiva

You may also be interested in these articles:

FutureLearn digital skills courses made available in new Government Skills Toolkit
Home Learning
Free @FutureLearn digital skills courses available via government Skil
International network of individuals and institutions are working together to promote research and education in complex systems science and in integrative sciences
Home Learning
New @FutureLearn course on COVID-19: Pandemics, Modelling, and Policy
Online Learning For Workplace Skills Development
Home Learning
Ufi are really pleased that government is recognising the importance o
Free resources to help teachers, parents and students respond to the impact of COVID-19 worldwide
Home Learning
@EducationGovUK and @BESAtweet develop LendED to offer free or discoun
South Staffordshire College offers free courses to help adults boost their skills during lockdown
Home Learning
@SouthStaffs College is offering adults (19+) the opportunity to study
Oak National Academy launches specialist offer to support pupils with greatest additional needs
Home Learning
WIDER CURRICULUM MADE MORE ACCESSIBLE THROUGH BRITISH SIGN LANGUAGE AN
Microsoft Showcase Schools selected for Demonstrator School initiative
Home Learning
Today (4 May) Microsoft announces that three Microsoft Showcase School
Keeping students motivated and engaged
Home Learning
Schools are using various methods to keep pupils interested and motiva
Over half of British parents find home-schooling their children harder than their day job
Home Learning
While the country remains in lockdown and home-schooling continues to
OutSystems Launches Online Low-Code School Aimed at Upskilling UK Developers
Home Learning
OutSystems, the global leader in low-code application development, tod
Warning: Security flaws found in several online learning platforms
Home Learning
Educational establishments using the plugins are urged to update to th
Top 4 tips for overcoming maths anxiety when home-schooling during lockdown
Home Learning
With many parents and carers faced with the challenge of teaching thei

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 3 minutes ago

Building personal resilience through change

Overview This webinar builds on the Successfully Navigating Change webinar by looking at ways to build personal resilience during times of change....

  • Thursday, 18 June 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: The Significant Importance Of STEM Now And Forever 2 hours 4 minutes ago
ACCA
ACCA had a status update on Twitter 2 hours 8 minutes ago

@Timmo011 @PQMagazine Hi, good luck with your exams in September. To help you prepare, have a look at our study sup… https://t.co/dR6bpKfRo1
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4509)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page