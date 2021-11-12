Forging a new working relationship with the Institute in a changing regulatory landscape

The Institute (@IfATEched) and @Ofqual are making good progress with simplifying and strengthening the external quality assurance (#EQA) of apprenticeship end point assessment.

Writing exclusively for FE News, Rob Nitsch, Chief Operating Officer at the Institute, and Catherine Large, Executive Director of Vocational and Technical Qualifications at Ofqual, have both said how pleased they are with the exciting progress being made for apprenticeships, as over 260 standards transferred from the Institute’s EQA service to Ofqual.

Forging a new working relationship with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education in a changing regulatory landscape is the topic of discussion today (12 Nov) at the second day of FAB2021, find out what the panel have to say about this:

Speakers:

Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director, Innovate Awarding

Robert Nitsch CBE, Chief Operating Officer, IfATE

Sarah Edmonds, Founder & Director, Artemis Associates

Kevern Kerswell, CEO, Open College Network West Midlands

Patrick Craven, Director of Policy & Strategic Partnerships, City & Guilds

Suzanne Hall, Head of Product: Technical, Pearson BTEC and Apprenticeships

The awarding and assessment industry celebrates success at the #FAB2021Awards as winners announced for prestigious awards for the awarding industry

11th Nov 2021: The FAB Awards recognises the contributions made by awarding organisations and their employees to education and skills in the UK over the past year.

Now in its 6th year, the FAB 2021 Awards dinner, sponsored by Creatio, was held at the end of the first day of the FAB Conference, on 11 November at the Marriott Hotel in

Leicester.

Tom Bewick, FAB Chief Executive, said

“This year we received an abundance of excellent nominations for the FAB Awards, all of which were of a very high standard

and demonstrated the commitment of our members to learners and the sector.

"I am immensely proud of how our industry has risen to the challenges of the last two years

and I have heard and seen so many examples of excellence demonstrated by individuals and teams pulling together to support one another as well as centres,

employers and of course learners.

"It was a privilege to announce the Awards winners this evening, along with my co-host Jackie Weaver ”.

The Awards were independently judged by Rt Hon Anne Milton, Stella Mbubaegbu CBE, Executive Member of the Black FE Leadership Group and Larissa Kennedy, President of National Union of Students.

On behalf of the judges, Rt Hon Anne Milton commented:

“We were incredibly impressed at how well Awarding Organisations have overcome the significant challenges they faced during the pandemic. This has only been possible due to the hard work and dedication of so many staff.

What shone through all the entries is the commitment to learners and to the sector as a whole. It was a privilege and inspiration for us to be asked to judge the entries and although not everyone is a winner, they are all worthy of special mention.”

The winners are:

Awarding Organisation of the Year - Sponsored by Creatio

NEBOSH

EPAO of the year - Sponsored by RM

City and Guilds

Qualification of the year - Sponsored by Coelrind

Open College Network West Midlands with Level 5 Diploma in Retrofit Coordination and Risk Management

Collaboration of the Year - Sponsored by Civica

NCFE and WorldSkills UK : WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence

Learner of the Year - Sponsored by Eintech

Deepak Ranindran nominated by CMI

Individual of the Year - Sponsored by Gordon Associates

Joint winners: Kelle McQuade and Andrew Walker from Training Qualifications UK

Innovation of the year - Sponsored by Advanced Secure Technologies

CMI with Interview360 and CV360

Exporter of the Year –Sponsored by TestReach

Active IQ

#FAB2021 AWARD CATEGORIES

AWARDING ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

For the prestigious title of awarding organisation of the year we want to know what has made your organisation exceptional this year. This may be the result of a major new development in the organisation, its qualifications or the way that it works with customers and/or learners. It may be because the organisation has made a major contribution to the development of the awarding industry or to the world of education and skills.

The awarding organisation of the year will have done more than ‘business as usual’ and be able to showcase the contribution that awarding organisations make to education and skills in the UK. We are particularly interested in hearing about how your organisation has developed inclusive practices around equality, diversity and inclusion.

Finalists:

FutureQuals

Gateway Qualifications

NEBOSH

The London Institute of Banking & Finance

Open College Network West Midlands

VTCT

END POINT ASSESSMENT ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

New for 2021, for the prestigious title of End Point Assessment Organisation of the year, we want to know what has made your EPAO exceptional this year. You may be newly recognised or well-established as an EPAO, but will be able to demonstrate that you have done more than ‘business as usual’.

You will be able to showcase the contribution that your EPAO has made to learners, employers and industry. We are particularly interested in hearing about how your organisation has developed inclusive practices around equality, diversity and inclusion.

Finalists:

Training Qualifications UK

City & Guilds

SFJ Awards Ltd

FDQ

Highfield Awarding Body for Compliance

CMI

QUALIFICATION OF THE YEAR

A qualification can be successful in different ways which can include: impressive sales that reflect its popularity, an innovative approach to the qualification and/or assessment strategy, how you have ensured your content is inclusive and meets the need of a diverse range of learners, how it meets an emerging industry need, or how it makes a major impact in a niche sector. It needs to represent good practice in awarding and so demonstrate the important contribution that qualifications make to the education and skills sector.

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

This award is about recognising the ways in which awarding organisations, or teams within awarding organisations/EPAOs collaborate to achieve excellence. This could be how your organisation has partnered with centres(s), suppliers, other awarding organisations/EPAOs or even how individuals have collaborated as part of a team or cross organisationally.

The winner of this award will be exceptional – they may have developed effective leading-edge practices, demonstrated excellent customer service and satisfaction, shown exceptional quality improvement or had a major impact on the organization, the awarding industry as a whole, on learners or employers. Collaboration of the year is about delivering excellent practice and/or leading-edge ideas.

Finalists:

CPCAB

VTCT

Open College Network West Midlands

Signature

Training Qualifications UK

CMI

LEARNER OF THE YEAR

This award recognises the achievements of an individual learner. The learner must have achieved a qualification from a FAB full member organisation within the last two years. A learner may be nominated because they have demonstrated a high level of skill or competence in their learning, or they may have shown exceptional resilience through the various challenges brought on by Covid-19. In any case, they will have demonstrated an enthusiasm for learning beyond the requirements of their course.

Finalists:

NCC Education – Diana Moraa Nyaata

Gateway Qualifications – Benjamin Clarke

CMI – Deepak Ravindran

NCFE – Katie Albert

Qualsafe – Jill Humphries

INDIVIDUAL OF THE YEAR

The objective of this award is to recognise an individual from a FAB full member organisation who has made an outstanding contribution to their awarding organisation/EPAO.

Finalists:

Training Qualifications UK (1) – Kelle McQuade

Training Qualifications UK (2) – Andrew Walker

Open College Network West Midlands – Jo Rowbotham

Defence Awarding Organisation (DAO) – Julie Ralph

FutureQuals – Chris Young

NCC Education – Chin Yen Ming

INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

This award recognises the company that successfully applies any form of innovation, celebrating the ideas that have had the greatest impact on an organisation or industry.

Whether the innovation is a new product, a service or a culture of improvement, the judges will look for evidence of how the innovation has been developed and applied to improve performance, operational effectiveness or customer engagement to improve the learners’ experience and bring something new to the awarding industry.

Finalists:

CABWI Awarding Body – CABWI Click Assessment

Qualsafe – Qualsafe at Home

CMI – Interview360 and CV360

EXPORTER OF THE YEAR

This award recognises the success of your organisation’s exports/international business this year. Whether you are new to exporting or have exported for many years, the judges will look for evidence of the export growth achieved and the organisation’s overall strategy and commitment to international business.

Finalists:

ABE Global

Training Qualifications UK

Ascentis

Active IQ

NCC Education

FAB OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO FE AND SKILLS DURING THE PANDEMIC

This special FAB Award recognises an outstanding contribution to FE and Skills during the pandemic. It can be an outstanding contribution made by an individual, team, awarding/assessment organisation or collaboration between an awarding organisation and a centre, for example.

The nomination must demonstrate an outstanding contribution to the awarding industry and/or wider FE and skills sector during the period of the various national coronavirus lockdowns, up until 19th July 2021, when most legal restrictions were lifted.

JUDGES

The independent judges are Rt Hon Anne Milton, Stella Mbubaegbu CBE, Black FE Leadership Group and Larissa Kennedy, NUS.

Shortlisting is undertaken by the Federation’s Senior Management Team with Gavin O’Meara, Editor at FE News.

Paul Eeles, Chief Executive, Skills and Education Group

Paul will be presenting the FAB Outstanding contribution to FE and Skills during the pandemic Award.

#FAB2021: The future of qualifications regulation across the UK

#FAB2021 @KateGreenSU @UKLabour talks to @FENews about the importance of #LifelongLearning and preparing young people with #SkillsForLife and the #FutureOfWork:

@AlexBurghart and Kirstie Donnelly MBE (@K_DonnellyCEO) open #FAB2021

Alex Burghart MP, Minister for Skills and Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Co-Chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies open the FAB 2021 Conference today, 11th November.

Dr Jo Saxton, Chief Regulator Ofqual will speaking about the future of qualifications regulation across the UK

This will then be discussed by the panel of industry experts, who will also be taking questions from the audience:

Emma Scott, Director of Operations for VTQ at Ofqual

George Brown, Head of Accreditation at SQA Accreditation

Dr Rachel Heath-Davies, Head of Regulatory Policy at Qualifications Wales

David Crosbie, Programme Manager CCEA Accreditation

Tune in to find out what they discuss:

Dr Jo Saxton, Chief Regulator, Ofqual Emma Scott, Director of Operations for VTQ at Ofqual George Brown, Head of Accreditation at SQA Accreditation Dr Rachel Heath-Davies, Head of Regulatory Policy at Qualifications Wales

#FAB2021 prepares to showcase a world-class awarding and assessment industry; as major government qualifications reform looms

9th Nov 2021: The Federation of @AwardingBodies (FAB) is gearing up for its first in-person annual conference since November 2019.

It takes place at the Marriott Hotel in Leicester on 11 & 12 November 2021.

Full members of FAB are regulated awarding and assessment organisations who, collectively, are committed to the highest standards of quality and delivery for learners. This includes our Platinum Partner members who represent some of the best-known brands in qualifications.

Only the very best organisations providing regulated qualifications in the United Kingdom and overseas seek membership of the Federation. And together, we actively influence and shape the post-16 skills and education landscape across the UK.

As the country emerges from the pandemic, the focus of the two-day conference this year is ‘delivering for the learner and society in challenging times.’

Over the two days, delegates will hear from leading industry experts, and regulators from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Government ministers and senior officials are also addressing the conference this year.

Commenting on the industry gathering, co-chairs of the Federation, Kirstie Donnelly MBE and Alan Woods OBE, said:

“On behalf of the Board, we’d like to welcome all those who will be brought together in-person and virtually for the first time since the pandemic began. There is no doubt this has been a challenging period for the whole industry and the wider skills sector.

“We’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to the entire awarding and assessment sector for the tireless way in which all our people have ensured that learners and apprentices were never disadvantaged by Covid-19.

“Quite rightly, we clapped the key workers during the pandemic. But we should never forget that in the engine room of our education system, there’s also some brilliant awarding and assessment experts who have helped keep the skills and education show on the road these past 24 challenging months. We salute them.”

Tom Bewick, chief executive of the Federation added:

“This year’s conference and annual awards is one of the biggest ever. It’s a real sign of just how much our high-quality regulated members enjoy working with one another as part of a team.

“This is the first annual conference we have put together that will see the fusion of our enhanced digital capabilities as an organisation with an in- person conference experience. As a result, we will be livestreaming some of the key sessions from the event this year, including our annual gala awards dinner co-hosted with the internet sensation Jackie Weaver!

“We’re particularly proud of our exclusive media partnership with FE News who, throughout the pandemic, have worked closely with our digital services arm, Skills World Live productions, to help us produce the most popular education podcast in the UK.”

You can tune into #FAB2021 on 11 and 12 November at the following times GMT:

11 November

11.00

Alex Burghart MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Skills)

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, Co-Chair of the Federation of Awarding Bodies

11.20 The future of qualifications regulation across the UK

Dr Jo Saxton, Chief Regulator Ofqual

Emma Scott , Director of Operations for VTQ at Ofqual

Director of Operations for VTQ at Ofqual George Brown, Head of Accreditation at SQA Accreditation

Dr Rachel Heath-Davies, Head of Regulatory Policy at Qualifications Wales

David Crosbie, Programme Manager CCEA Accreditation

13.30 Skills World Live Radio Show: What does the Skills Bill and Quals Reform really mean for the FE sector?

Presented by Tom Bewick, Chief Executive at the Federation of Awarding Bodies

Guests

Rachel Cooper, Strategy Director at IfATE

Catherine Large, Executive Director of Vocational and Technical Qualifications at Ofqual

Susan Lovelock, Director of Professional and Technical Education, Department for Education

Catherine Winter, Managing Director, Financial Capability and Community Outreach at LIBF

David Hughes, Chief Executive, AoC

Dr Sue Pember CBE, Policy Director at HOLEX

21.25 FAB 2021 Awards

Hosted by Tom Bewick, Chief Executive at the Federation of Awarding Bodies and internet sensation Jackie Weaver.

12 November

10.25 Forging a new working relationship with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE) in a changing regulatory landscape

Charlotte Bosworth, Managing Director at Innovate Awarding

Rob Nitsch, Chief Operating Officer at IfATE

Sarah Edmonds, Founder and Director, Artemis Associates

Kevern Kerswell, CEO, OCN West Midlands

Patrick Craven, Director of Policy and Strategy Partnerships at City and Guilds

Suzanne Hall, Head of Product: Technical at Pearson

14.45 Skills World Live Radio Show: How does the UK win the global skills race?

Presented by Tom Bewick, Chief Executive at the Federation of Awarding Bodies

Mims Davies MP

Dr Fiona Aldridge, Head of Skills Insight at WMCA

Tina Renshaw, CEO at the English Speaking Board

Jo Maher, Principal and Chief Executive at Loughborough College

Jonathan Ortmans, President at GAN