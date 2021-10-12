 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

#FutureOfAssessment - Accessibility and Inclusion - Episode 2

Details
Hits: 775

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
#FutureOfAssessment - Accessibility and Inclusion - Episode 2

#FutureOfAssessment - Accessibility and Inclusion livestream Episode 2. This episode was hosted by Gavin O’Meara and Jessica Blakey (Assessment Design Manager, NCFE), we invited Gem Turner (award winning disabled lifestyle blogger) and Dan Howard (Director of Operations and head of EDI group, NCFE) to discuss the importance of accessibility and inclusion in assessment design and practice. 

NCFE are adopting universal design principles in their assessment design work from the very beginning, considering representation, accepting the limitations of personal experience and committing to continuously learning and staying current with language and sources. 

In order to achieve this, Jessica talks about the principles the Assessment Design Team are committing to in their everyday work and other ambitions for incorporating accessibility and inclusion throughout NCFE practices.

We need to do more to get women into STEM on Ada Lovelace Day
Featured Voices
Today (12 Oct) marks Ada Lovelace Day, celebrated across the world. It
UK economy struggles with a â€œlabour gapâ€ of nearly one million workers - UK labour market: October 2021
Featured Voices
Lowest ever number of jobseekers chasing each vacancy, as labour short
Delivering a world-class education for all children is the only way we can escape the quicksand of disadvantage
Featured Voices
Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi addresses NAHT Conference Paul White

You may also be interested in these articles:

We need to do more to get women into STEM on Ada Lovelace Day
Featured Voices
Today (12 Oct) marks Ada Lovelace Day, celebrated across the world. It
UK economy struggles with a “labour gap” of nearly one million workers - UK labour market: October 2021
Featured Voices
Lowest ever number of jobseekers chasing each vacancy, as labour short
Seven Ways to Improve Employee Training for Your Remote Workforce
Featured Voices
By now, most companies have realized that training both new and old em
Delivering a world-class education for all children is the only way we can escape the quicksand of disadvantage
Featured Voices
Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi addresses NAHT Conference Paul White
LONDON’S LEARNING: SHARING SKILLS, CREATING CONFIDENCE
Featured Voices
It’s hard to take many positives from the recent lockdowns; it was a
The Education Skills Crisis: urgent action needed
Featured Voices
Over the past few weeks, it has been hard to escape the news about job
Employers and Employment #AntiRacismInAction - Episode 2
Featured Voices
#AntiRacismInAction: Employers and Employment with Grace Haynes, Amarj
Vocational Technology: How can digital technologies support skills for work in FE? #VocTechFutures Episode 1
Featured Voices
How can VocTech support skills for work in FE? In this first episode,
We are thinking big to improve opportunities for young people
Featured Voices
As Prime Minister, Tony Blair coined one of the most memorable phrases
Importance of creative industries and apprenticeships
Featured Voices
The creative industries are hugely important to the country with most
People with dyslexia are just as smart as anyone else
Featured Voices
#DyslexiaWeek - According to the British Dyslexia Association (@BDAdys
The role of AI in the Conservative Party plans to build a better future
Featured Voices
During @RishiSunak’s speech (4 Oct) at this week's Conservative Part

Accessibility and inclusion - #FutureOfAssessment Episode 2

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Natasha Rice
Natasha Rice has published a new article: The search is on for 2022’s Future Legal Mind 39 minutes ago
Eastleigh College
Eastleigh College has published a new article: Hampshire college earns its place alongside national refrigeration experts 43 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 53 minutes ago

What the spending review means for FE

Overview The Government’s Spending Review will set out the plan for how public spending will deliver the people’s priorities over the next three...

  • Monday, 01 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6174)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page