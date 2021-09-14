 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Pedagogy at the centre - getting the blend right

Details
Hits: 1146
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Eddie Playfair, Senior Policy Manager, Association of Colleges (AoC)

The closure of college campuses to most students during much of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a rapid shift towards on-line and technology-enhanced learning.

The speed of this transition has been impressive and shows the adaptability and flexibility of the FE sector, while also highlighting the risk of deepening existing inequalities, whether in access to devices, prior knowledge and skills, signposting of resources or access to professional support.

The use of e-learning has been steadily growing in colleges, with some brilliant innovative practice.

But the sudden switch to a much higher proportion of online teaching is more than the acceleration of a trend. It prompts some fundamental questions about pedagogy and the planning and organisation of learning.

As we consider the return to more campus delivery, we need to ask:

  • What is it that we value most about working in a shared physical space? 
  • Which aspects of our learning community can and can’t be replicated on-line?
  • How do we ensure that we make the best use of the time we have in different types of settings, synchronously and asynchronously?

Which aspects of learning are best suited to face to face and social settings?

On-line pedagogy cannot simply be a screen-based form of classroom pedagogy. Learning is a social process which relies on a range of different interactions between teachers and students, not all of which can be fully replicated in a virtual setting.

Are there good online substitutes for browsing in the library and discussing what to read, having a motivational chat with a tutor between classes or working in an informal study circle with a couple of friends?

We need to understand which aspects of learning are best suited to face to face and social settings and ensure we do not lose them. For example: open ended discussion, browsing together, the joint exploration and development of ideas.

This will help us make better judgements about when and how to blend these with on-line experiences, this will depend on course content and student needs. Teachers and students will need to be expert in ‘blending’; skilled at judging when and how to shift the balance.

Teaching needs to take centre stage

Young people are sometimes described as ‘digital natives’ because they have grown up using digital devices and navigating social media. However, they still need to develop research, evaluation and connective skills and their on-line fluency together with other literacies: social, political, cultural and psychological.

Producing on-line learning programmes requires good subject knowledge and expertise in pacing learning, avoiding cognitive overload and balancing challenge with security. But we also need to know our students and what makes them tick.

Whether in person or on-line, we need to motivate and engage our students as they navigate their leaning obstacle course; facing life’s challenges, seeing, or not seeing, the point of what they are doing, drifting in and out, exploring the boundaries of their knowledge, testing their understanding, trying things out, applying their skills, struggling and eventually ‘getting it’.

Apprenticeship Levy Paying Employers can now more easily pledge funds to smaller businesses through new Gov service
Featured Voices
Large businesses will be able to easily pledge funds to smaller busine
ENDING THE Â£20 UNIVERSAL CREDIT UPLIFT WILL DEEPEN CHILD POVERTY AND WIDEN EDUCATIONAL INEQUALITIES IN THE NORTH
Featured Voices
THERE'S a pressing case for the UK government to retain the Â£20 incre
Who should be Involved in managing an apprentice?
Featured Voices
For a successful apprenticeship, a number of people may need to be inv

Much of this cannot be programmed or planned for, and our methods must take this into account.

Understanding the technology is important but realising the full educational potential of virtual learning is primarily a question of pedagogy. As we consider the future of learning, teaching needs to take centre stage.

Eddie Playfair, Senior Policy Manager, Association of Colleges (AoC)

Future FE Pedagogies - Vol 1

The Future FE Pedagogies journal was categorically not intended to be a 'how to improve your e-learning skills' guide - there are professional associations, websites and online materials fulfilling this function already. 

Rather, we aimed to provide for time poor colleagues a series of think pieces: nuanced analyses of the potentialities and challenges of TEL for our practice.

Future FE Pedagogies - Vol 1 Preface

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @AoCDavidH

Future Pedagogies - The Context

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @BobHarrisonEdu

Rethinking the improvement of teaching and learning in a virtual environment through unseen observation

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @DrMattOLeary

Free, easy and fit for purpose TEL: lessons learned the hard way by a non IT whizz

Martin Compton

 @Mart_Compton

Research from the front: A Developing Digital Project

Matt Gordon &

Jan Calvert

@mattgordonwfc 

@jancalvert 

Pedagogy at the centre - getting the blend right

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 @eddieplayfair

Ways of Engaging: some approaches to developing learning skills

Ian Duckett

  

The Proverbs of TEL

Howard Scott

  

Digital Practitioners creating "artfully-crafted, student-centred, learning experiences"

Nigel Ecclesfield & Fred Garnett

  

Moving a class online

Dave Cheseldine

  

The Reality of FE TEL Post-Covid-19: Thoughts from the bike by an FE Teacher Educator

Jamie Heywood

  

An open letter to the Secretary of State for Education: preparing FES teachers and trainers to ‘teach well’ in a digital world

David Powell

  

Conclusion

Vikki Liogier

  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprenticeship Levy Paying Employers can now more easily pledge funds to smaller businesses through new Gov service
Featured Voices
Large businesses will be able to easily pledge funds to smaller busine
Employment programmes are key to supporting graduates achieve their career goals, now more than ever​
Featured Voices
Universities are increasingly being judged on graduate employability,
Diversity in A level subjects taken by students has fallen significantly over last decade, impeding career opportunities
Featured Voices
Students’ subject choices at A level have become “exceedingly narr
ENDING THE £20 UNIVERSAL CREDIT UPLIFT WILL DEEPEN CHILD POVERTY AND WIDEN EDUCATIONAL INEQUALITIES IN THE NORTH
Featured Voices
THERE'S a pressing case for the UK government to retain the £20 incre
Who should be Involved in managing an apprentice?
Featured Voices
For a successful apprenticeship, a number of people may need to be inv
Unlocking rewarding career opportunities
Featured Voices
Lots of people, young and old, view politics as old-fashioned, not for
How can we humanise online learning?
Featured Voices
Covid has transformed the landscape of digital learning more in this l
There is no substitute for the hard grind of driving up standards in higher education
Featured Voices
@GavinWilliamson speaks about access targets at universities with poor
I believe education in England is having a Net Zero by 2030 moment
Featured Voices
#NetZero by 2030: Can we ever agree on purpose and vision? In this thi
We need to build flexibility, agility and resilience into shaping a long-term vision and plan for education
Featured Voices
Patrick Wall, a FED Trustee and the founder of edpol.net, argues that
International students are worth £28.8 billion to the UK
Featured Voices
New @HEPI_news and @UUKIntl analysis shows that just one year’s inta
e-Teaching – preparing learners for work: what have we learnt from home schooling?
Featured Voices
Teaching and learning online is not a new concept and has been with us

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Skillzminer launches to disrupt job searching 9 minutes ago
BMet
BMet has published a new article: It All Adds Up: Student Commission on Racial Justice animation shows race reality in England 1 hour 42 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 58 minutes ago

It All Adds Up #StudentCommissionRacialJustice

It All Adds Up #StudentCommissionRacialJustice

'It All Adds Up' is an animation created by the Student Commission on Racial Justice a partnership of Leaders Unlocked and 10 leading colleges in...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6069)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page