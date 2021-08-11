 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

GCSE Results Day 2021 - Sector Response

Details
Hits: 1452
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson has praised GCSE students receiving their #GCSEResults tomorrow (Thursday 12 August) and championed the range of high-quality post-16 choices available to young people.

While exams remain the fairest and best form of assessment, recognising the unprecedented disruption the pandemic has caused to education, the Government and Ofqual decided it would not be fair for exams to go ahead this year.  

Grades instead have been determined by those who know students best – their teachers.  

Students were assessed only on what they had been taught and were assessed on multiple pieces of work, giving them their best possible chance to show what they can do.

Students receiving results will have the opportunity to move on to a range of high-quality options. This is the second year that young people can move on to study T Levels, with seven new subject choices available from September, including Healthcare, Science and Onsite Construction.

Today’s GCSE results follow results for AS, A level and vocational technical qualifications on Tuesday, which enabled more than 190,000 18-year-olds in England to take up their first choice university place. The results showed an increase in grades for students from all backgrounds, and Ofqual report that the assessment approach this year is likely to have helped prevent previous gaps from widening as much as they would have done without this year’s grading process.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Students should feel proud of their achievements and will now be looking forward to taking their next steps.

“I am also hugely grateful to teachers and school leaders for their hard work to ensure students get the grades they deserve and need to progress to the next stage of their lives.

“There have never been so many great options available for young people, whether that’s going on to study A levels, our pioneering T Levels, starting an apprenticeship or a traineeship. Whatever option young people choose, they can do so with the confidence it will give them the skills and knowledge to get on in life.”  

Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Gillian Keegan said:

“If you want to get really valuable experience in the workplace while continuing your studies, we have seven new pioneering T Level qualifications, including science, health, and more digital routes, launching from September.

“There are also a huge number of fantastic apprenticeship opportunities on offer right up to master’s degree level, from engineering and software development to dental nursing and electric vehicle technician, to help you reach your goals.”

Reflecting on A-Level results: How to navigate the route ahead
Featured Voices
Every year, results day brings such a mix of emotions for those receiv
What is the future of Proctoring?
Featured Voices
ProctorU, one of the largest and oldest remote test proctoring and sec
Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on #BTECResultsDay
Featured Voices
Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on

Teachers received guidance and support on grading and making objective decisions, and grades were subject to checks by schools with further checks of samples by exam boards – helping to give students, parents, colleges, universities and employers confidence in grades.

There was also a quality assurance process in place, with all grades being checked by exam centres – and one in five having a sample of their grades checked by exam boards – helping to give students, parents, colleges, universities and employers confidence in grades.

The National Careers Service’s Exam Results Helpline is available to help young people and their parents think about their next steps and explore the best pathway for them.

The website provides free and impartial information and advice, with professional career advisers also available to speak to via the webchat. And from 9 August, ahead of Results Days, advice will also be available over the phone on the Exam Results Helpline on 0800 100 900, open weekdays 8am-8pm Sat 10am-5pm.

There are also record numbers of vacancies being advertised on the Find An Apprenticeship service including exciting opportunities in sectors such as construction, social care, digital, health and many more.

Sector Response to #GCSEResultsDay

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their GCSE grades - they should be proud of what they have achieved in such challenging circumstances. School and college staff have gone above and beyond in order to make the system fair and robust this year.

“This different approach to assessment means it is likely we will see higher results overall this year. This is a natural consequence of the system that the government instructed schools to implement.

“Grades have been arrived at in a completely unique way, so it would not be sensible to compare this year’s results with any other, and any talk of ‘grade inflation’ is unhelpful to students. This year’s results are based on a portfolio of evidence completed by students which has been marked, moderated and quality assured by teachers, school leaders and exam boards.

“In a normal year, we would see the process of comparable outcomes ranking students from top to bottom, meaning that broadly the same proportions of students received each grade. This year students have been able to show what they know, understand and can do, without the high pressure snapshot moment of an exam, where some students will always underperform.

“Using criteria-based grade descriptors this year has meant that if a student’s evidence demonstrates they have achieved what is required of a grade, then that is the grade they are awarded. This is particularly important in English and maths, where a grade three at GCSE leads to a potentially demoralising spiral of resits.

“The government has an opportunity to take a fresh look at the best ways to assess students’ achievements and to consider whether the changes to GCSEs, where, for most subjects, everything is determined by a packed programme of terminal exams is right and fair.”

Commenting ahead of GCSE results day, Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter, said:

“I’m worried about those pupils who may have just missed out on GCSE grades, who will now see their options for a sixth form place and the A-level subjects they can study limited.

“Sixth-form admissions are the wild west of the education system, with every sixth-form determining its own selection criteria. Pupils will face a different fate depending on where they happen to be educated. These fine judgements at such a young age can have impacts that last a lifetime. A particular concern for me are the prospects of poorer pupils who will not necessarily be backed up by sharp elbowed parents fighting their corner.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Reflecting on A-Level results: How to navigate the route ahead
Featured Voices
Every year, results day brings such a mix of emotions for those receiv
What is the future of Proctoring?
Featured Voices
ProctorU, one of the largest and oldest remote test proctoring and sec
International Youth Day 2021: Bringing the Younger Generation Back into the Workplace
Featured Voices
To mark #InternationalYouthDay, FE News spoke to five industry leaders
Education and Skills Funding Agency review to be led by Professor Sir David Bell, to ensure continued effectiveness
Featured Voices
The Education and Skills Funding Agency (@ESFAgov) is to be reviewed a
City and Guilds report that more young people are turning to university due to fractured job market post pandemic, despite fewer graduate jobs predicted
Featured Voices
Ahead of A-level results day, new research from skills organisation Ci
Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE has been appointed as the new chair of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Featured Voices
Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith CBE who is a former FTSE 250 CEO and lead
Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on #BTECResultsDay
Featured Voices
Today more than 230,000 Level 3 BTEC students receive their grades on
You can’t spell productivity, without VR
Featured Voices
There is no doubt that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the uptake
More than half a million functional skills qualifications taken despite pandemic
Featured Voices
Awarding organisations, colleges, training providers, schools and empl
LEARNING SUPPORT PRIORITISED AS ESFA SHARES NEW FUNDING RULES
Featured Voices
Industry bodies and providers unite to prompt UK government agency @ES
All 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered the covid vaccine within weeks
Featured Voices
All 16-17 year-olds will be offered their first covid vaccine within w
New UCAS research shows strong demand for apprenticeships from students keen to keep learning in the autumn
Featured Voices
More than three quarters (78%) of students who are getting their resul

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Richard Taunton Sixth Form College
Richard Taunton Sixth Form College has published a new article: RICHARD TAUNTON STUDENT WINS JACQUES FRANCIS POETRY PRIZE 15 hours 50 minutes ago
Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: What to expect from results day 2021 18 hours 1 minute ago
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: Cambridge Regional College celebrates student success 18 hours 3 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5960)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page