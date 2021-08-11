GCSE Results Day 2021 - Sector Response

The Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson has praised GCSE students receiving their #GCSEResults tomorrow (Thursday 12 August) and championed the range of high-quality post-16 choices available to young people.

While exams remain the fairest and best form of assessment, recognising the unprecedented disruption the pandemic has caused to education, the Government and Ofqual decided it would not be fair for exams to go ahead this year.

Grades instead have been determined by those who know students best – their teachers.

Students were assessed only on what they had been taught and were assessed on multiple pieces of work, giving them their best possible chance to show what they can do.

Students receiving results will have the opportunity to move on to a range of high-quality options. This is the second year that young people can move on to study T Levels, with seven new subject choices available from September, including Healthcare, Science and Onsite Construction.

Today’s GCSE results follow results for AS, A level and vocational technical qualifications on Tuesday, which enabled more than 190,000 18-year-olds in England to take up their first choice university place. The results showed an increase in grades for students from all backgrounds, and Ofqual report that the assessment approach this year is likely to have helped prevent previous gaps from widening as much as they would have done without this year’s grading process.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Students should feel proud of their achievements and will now be looking forward to taking their next steps.

“I am also hugely grateful to teachers and school leaders for their hard work to ensure students get the grades they deserve and need to progress to the next stage of their lives.

“There have never been so many great options available for young people, whether that’s going on to study A levels, our pioneering T Levels, starting an apprenticeship or a traineeship. Whatever option young people choose, they can do so with the confidence it will give them the skills and knowledge to get on in life.”

Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Gillian Keegan said:

“If you want to get really valuable experience in the workplace while continuing your studies, we have seven new pioneering T Level qualifications, including science, health, and more digital routes, launching from September.

“There are also a huge number of fantastic apprenticeship opportunities on offer right up to master’s degree level, from engineering and software development to dental nursing and electric vehicle technician, to help you reach your goals.”

There was also a quality assurance process in place, with all grades being checked by exam centres – and one in five having a sample of their grades checked by exam boards – helping to give students, parents, colleges, universities and employers confidence in grades.

The National Careers Service’s Exam Results Helpline is available to help young people and their parents think about their next steps and explore the best pathway for them.

The website provides free and impartial information and advice, with professional career advisers also available to speak to via the webchat. And from 9 August, ahead of Results Days, advice will also be available over the phone on the Exam Results Helpline on 0800 100 900, open weekdays 8am-8pm Sat 10am-5pm.

There are also record numbers of vacancies being advertised on the Find An Apprenticeship service including exciting opportunities in sectors such as construction, social care, digital, health and many more.

Sector Response to #GCSEResultsDay

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Congratulations to all students receiving their GCSE grades - they should be proud of what they have achieved in such challenging circumstances. School and college staff have gone above and beyond in order to make the system fair and robust this year.

“This different approach to assessment means it is likely we will see higher results overall this year. This is a natural consequence of the system that the government instructed schools to implement.

“Grades have been arrived at in a completely unique way, so it would not be sensible to compare this year’s results with any other, and any talk of ‘grade inflation’ is unhelpful to students. This year’s results are based on a portfolio of evidence completed by students which has been marked, moderated and quality assured by teachers, school leaders and exam boards.

“In a normal year, we would see the process of comparable outcomes ranking students from top to bottom, meaning that broadly the same proportions of students received each grade. This year students have been able to show what they know, understand and can do, without the high pressure snapshot moment of an exam, where some students will always underperform.

“Using criteria-based grade descriptors this year has meant that if a student’s evidence demonstrates they have achieved what is required of a grade, then that is the grade they are awarded. This is particularly important in English and maths, where a grade three at GCSE leads to a potentially demoralising spiral of resits.

“The government has an opportunity to take a fresh look at the best ways to assess students’ achievements and to consider whether the changes to GCSEs, where, for most subjects, everything is determined by a packed programme of terminal exams is right and fair.”

Commenting ahead of GCSE results day, Lee Elliot Major, Professor of Social Mobility at the University of Exeter, said:

“I’m worried about those pupils who may have just missed out on GCSE grades, who will now see their options for a sixth form place and the A-level subjects they can study limited.

“Sixth-form admissions are the wild west of the education system, with every sixth-form determining its own selection criteria. Pupils will face a different fate depending on where they happen to be educated. These fine judgements at such a young age can have impacts that last a lifetime. A particular concern for me are the prospects of poorer pupils who will not necessarily be backed up by sharp elbowed parents fighting their corner.”