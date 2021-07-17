 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Three factors shaping the future of technology education

Details
Hits: 1348
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The UK government recently announced its plans to press ahead with initiatives such as the Lifetime Skills Guarantee designed to make retraining and lifelong learning easier than ever.

Alongside this, the past five years has seen huge growth in technology education and reskilling programmes. As a result, there has never been so much choice for those seeking to develop their tech skills, especially in areas such as coding and web development.

As the market for technology education continues to rapidly expand, it can be a little overwhelming for prospective students and education practitioners to separate the meaningful from the meaningless, the signal from the noise.

Fundamentally, it boils down to the question of how educators can develop skills in the most effective way - and how significantly this reskilling will shape the changing tech landscape in the long term.

Ultimately, the vital ingredients for a successful tech course sit in three distinct baskets:

  1. Access
  2. Value, and
  3. Outcomes. 

1. Access

Historically, there have been barriers to entry for many people trying to gain tech skills. One of the key focuses for the tech industry moving forward is expanding access to these skills, or put another way — democratising technology education.

A major component of this effort is ensuring that courses are location-agnostic and delivered remotely. This means creating a quality learning experience anywhere, uncoupled from the high rental prices of the usual major city centres, removing the pressure on students to relocate. Once this is achieved, the pool of potential software developers, programmers, entrepreneurs and all-round technology leaders grows dramatically. Those who wish to learn should be able to, without uprooting their lives.

Over the past year, many education providers were forced to switch from in-person teaching to remote with unprecedented speed. For those without a solid foundation of remote teaching, this was a challenge. As an education provider, it’s vital to have systems and processes in place, such as custom-built software that allow effective remote delivery — this has proven to be invaluable in delivering Boolean’s courses.

Courses that cannot be delivered effectively remotely will undoubtedly be outcompeted by those that can. That’s why ‘access’ is a key driver for technology education which will continue to grow in significance.

2. Value

No surprises here — value is a straightforward proposition that we’re all conscious of as we look for the best ‘bang for your buck’. But value isn’t just about the financial investment. It’s as much about the investment of time: something which varies massively depending on which route a student decides to take. Increasingly value-savvy students and career-switchers are looking carefully at this.

While a traditional degree in a subject such as computer science is undoubtedly the most comprehensive option out there in terms of content, it’s a considerable investment of both time and money. A three-year degree programme will cost a minimum of £27,000 in tuition fees alone, without factoring maintenance costs and other loans. Taking a break from full-time work for three years just isn’t feasible for most who are looking to switch careers.

At the other end of the spectrum for time investment is the increasingly popular bootcamp model, clocking in on average between nine and twelve weeks with a price tag of roughly £7k – £10k. It’s an attractive option for the time-conscious, but it does raise the question of just how short a course should be if students hope to move straight into a successful tech career. It’s right to expect results after a £10k investment. But is a three-month course too brief to ensure that?

Taking these considerations into account is why a pragmatic six-month course, as is offered at academies such as Boolean, can feel the most balanced to anybody who is conscious of risk. As further insurance against the risk of an un-recouped investment on the part of the student, education providers should consider a money-back guarantee for any alumni who fail to settle into a role in tech. It’s a bold pledge, but it aligns the goals of the educators with the learners and demonstrates confidence in the course.

3. Outcomes

Having a clear sense of desired outcomes allows for a clear sense of purpose. For example, a valuable distinction between a degree programme and a bootcamp is that the former is theoretically designed to impart knowledge, while the latter should be designed with careers as the final word.

Starting with well-defined outcomes allows education providers to work backwards in the construction of their processes and curriculum. For software development courses such as those offered by Boolean, it’s imperative that the programming languages taught are both in-demand in the job market and also have longevity, such as React and Javascript.

Beyond the programming nuts and bolts, a robust careers service is central to the outcomes of any career-focused tech academy. As mentioned above, a job or money-back guarantee is a powerful way to remain fixed upon positive outcomes, inspiring confidence in both students and teachers alike. Combine that with responsive careers support for students and proactive outreach with potential employers, in order to provide a totally careers-obsessed experience for outcome-conscious students.

A lack of tangible outcomes to aim at does a disservice to students, who are very much aware of what to expect in return for their time and money. As the tech industry continues to become increasingly competitive, a laser focus on outcomes will become a serious differentiator for tech education providers.

Seeking out the very best

In the increasingly saturated market of technology education, it’s more difficult for both prospective students to find the right course for them, and for educators to stand out from the crowd — yet they must.

It’s been projected by TechUK that “a further three million new jobs that will require digital skills will be created in the UK by 2025”. This highlights the importance of technology education providers, be they universities, academies or bootcamps, and the role which they play.

The way forward for both educators and students lies in holding fast to the principles of Access, Value, and Outcomes. It’s what educators should seek to provide; it’s what students should seek out and demand.

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Neil Richardson
Neil Richardson commented on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s speech on levelling up the UK: SKILLS TRAINING BOOSTED ACROSS THE COUNTRY 16 hours 41 minutes ago

Interesting, but not much here about those students who are about to
begin their Levelling Up -...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 18 hours 11 minutes ago

Ant & Dec visit their course with The Prince's Trust

Ant & Dec visit their course with The Prince's...

Ant & Dec dropped in to visit the young people on their first ever Making it in Media course and see how they were getting on.This is a two-week...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 18 hours 12 minutes ago

RT @TomBewick: ?The ⁦@AwardingBodies⁩ member @catherinew02 says she is genuinely shocked that ⁦@GavinWilliamson⁩ should smear millions of y…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5887)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page