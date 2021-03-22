 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

DISCONNECTED – THE IMPENDING DIGITAL SKILLS DISASTER

Details
Hits: 463
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Neil Bentley-Gockmann

New @LearnWorkUK and @worldskillsuk report highlights a potential catastrophic gap in digital skills provision

Britain could be heading for a catastrophic gap in digital skills provision which is already costing the country billions* in lost growth, a leading research group has revealed.

Businesses and young people are under the illusion that existing shortfalls will be fixed in the near future – but without action, the situation is set to get worse as new evidence published today (March 22nd) has shown.

The report, ‘Disconnected: Exploring the digital skills gap’, published by the Learning & Work Institute today (March 22nd) commissioned by WorldSkills UK in partnership with Engineering ‘sector Connector’ Enginuity, raises the issue to stave off a future shock to the post pandemic recovery.

The new research shows that 60 percent of businesses believe that their reliance on advanced digital skills is set to increase over the next five years whilst 88 percent of young people realise that their digital skills will be essential for their careers.

However, while employer demand for digital skills is set to continue to grow, participation in digital skills training has declined. The number of young people taking IT subjects at GCSE has fallen by 40% since 2015, with the number taking A Levels, further education courses and apprenticeships all declining.

Further, under half of UK employers (48%) believe that young people are leaving full-time education with sufficient advanced digital skills and 76% of businesses believe that a lack of digital skills would hit their profitability.

Dr. Neil Bentley-Gockmann, OBE, CEO of WorldSkills UK said:

“Young people and businesses are at one, recognising the growing importance of the digital economy. But assumptions that the current digital skills gap will be closed in the months and years to come are misplaced. 

The former Deputy Director-General of the CBI said:

“As business demand for advanced digital skills is growing, fewer young people are applying to study the subject which could, if allowed to go unchecked, lead to a significant shortfall in provision.

“We need to plug shortages by inspiring more young women as well as young men to understand that digital careers are for them, and we also need to ensure the skills they are developing are of the highest quality to meet employer and economic needs. This is crucial for attracting much-needed foreign inward investment to create jobs across the UK and help the economy grow.  Other major global economies are ahead of the UK in valuing high quality digital skills to help drive their competitiveness and productivity, we need to act now to ensure the UK is not left behind.”  

Dates for WorldSkills Lyon 2024 announced
FE Voices
The 47th @WorldSkills Competition will take place 10-15 September 2024
New NFER report shows Covid-19 has increased anxiety and lower happiness among teachers
FE Voices
New @TheNFER report shows Covid-19 has led to anxiety and lower happi
Building our Financial Services Future: The Right Approach to Apprenticeships
FE Voices
The #Kickstart Scheme â€“ Creating New Jobs for Young People In the UK

The report also found there is a need to level-up demand for and supply of digital skills by ensuring investment in digital is prioritised in local economic development.

Stephen Evans, chief executive of Learning and Work Institute, said:

 "Our research shows that demand for basic digital skills is already nearly universal, and demand for more advanced digital skills will continue to increase. Helping young people develop the digital skills that employers need will be vital both to driving our economic competitiveness, and to ensuring young people can succeed in the labour market of the future.

"Yet while demand has increased, the number of people taking IT courses across GCSE, A Level, further education and apprenticeships has declined in recent years. 

"We need to see a step-change in ambition on digital skills, with government, employers, providers and local areas working together to deliver the digital skills we will need.” 

The fundamental findings show that as 60 per cent of all job losses during the pandemic have been among 16- to 24-year-olds, supporting young people in the development of digital skills is even more vital now than ever.

There is a growing digital divide across the country – with London having both the highest levels of demand for and supply of digital skills. Compared to other regions and nations of the UK, the capital has the highest proportion of employers who require advanced digital skills, and the highest number of apprenticeship starts in ICT. Given the growing importance of digital tech and digital skills, the report warns that this imbalance could exacerbate regional inequalities.

There is also a stark gender gap in digital skills, with young females under-represented at every level. Females account for just 22% of GCSE entrants in IT subjects, 17% of A Level entrants, 23% of apprenticeship starts in ICT, and 16% of undergraduate starts in computer science.

WorldSkills UK, which recently made radical changes to the way it works forming a Centre of Excellence to cascade advanced skills in numerous disciplines to 40,000 students in colleges across the country, has pledged several measures to tackle the situation.  They commit to:

  • Showing more young women and men that digital careers are for them 
  • Embedding digital skills in their development programmes across all parts of the UK
  • Championing the development of excellence in advanced digital skills through international benchmarking to support economic recovery with their partners in government, education and industry. 

Engineering ‘sector connector’ Enginuity, which partnered the research, is calling for sweeping changes to stave off digital deprivation and the impending skills gap.

Lucy Thompson, Chief People & Transformation Officer, Enginuity, said:

“As the sector connector across Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing, we will continue to support the employers we serve to close their digital skills gaps and challenges within their workforce strategies.

“Our work as trusted skills experts enable us to be a voice with policymakers, industry, educators and most importantly learners.”

The areas of focus which Enginuity will seek to improve as part of the work we do to build a better working world and enable young people to find meaningful work and careers are:

  • Diversity within digital careers – expanding the work we do to include digital careers as well as Engineering and Manufacturing careers.
  • Building links between providers and Industry – being that conduit that can take the ‘wants and needs’ from Industry and turn them into learning programmes and opportunities for providers.
  • Embed digital across all provision – thinking ‘digital-first’ as we develop future learning frameworks and ensuring that digital skills are built at each stage of lifelong learning.  Developing technology products that enhance learning at all ages through the acquisition of digital skills.
  • As an employer voice – use our collective influence to ensure engineering work-based qualifications, as they are developed, contain core components requiring the development, assessment and certification of digital skills.
  • National Manufacturing Skills Task Force – bringing together the best thinking from across the various sectors we serve to explore how we can ensure that the digital skills requirements of employers are matched with the skills development opportunities that are available in the marketplace.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Dates for WorldSkills Lyon 2024 announced
FE Voices
The 47th @WorldSkills Competition will take place 10-15 September 2024
How Employer Demand Has Changed Across the UK’s Regions Over the Last Year
FE Voices
In this piece, @EMSI_UK take a look at how employer demand for occupat
New NFER report shows Covid-19 has increased anxiety and lower happiness among teachers
FE Voices
New @TheNFER report shows Covid-19 has led to anxiety and lower happi
CBI asks Government to extend Kickstart deadline by six months
FE Voices
@Lord_Bilimoria @CBItweets at @ASCL_UK annual conference- EXTEND KICKS
What Does the UK's Roadmap Mean for the Important Early Years?
FE Voices
Mums and dads everywhere will recognise the importance of the first fe
Confronting the digital skills gap will see increased employability rates and staff retainment, from Generation Boomer to Generation Alpha
FE Voices
Adrian Grove, @QubeLearning, firmly believes that addressing the digit
The year ahead: What students can expect from the OfS
FE Voices
Many students were delighted to return to school last week. After such
Fight, flight or freeze: how to keep learners engaged during uncertain times
FE Voices
We are, undoubtedly, all going through a stressful situation. Uncertai
Building our Financial Services Future: The Right Approach to Apprenticeships
FE Voices
The #Kickstart Scheme – Creating New Jobs for Young People In the UK
Amanda Spielman's speech at the ASCL Annual Conference 2021
FE Voices
A speech by Ofsted's Chief Inspector at the ASCL (Association of Schoo
Turing scheme to open up global study and work opportunities for disadvantaged students
FE Voices
Schools, colleges and universities can now apply for funding from toda
System for supporting special educational needs is failing children and families, new EPI study shows
FE Voices
A landmark study from the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst),

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets @ExeterCollege Head of #Apprenticeships Jenny Vince

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets...

In this bitesize conversation, Georgia chats with Head of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement Jenny Vince about Apprenticeships, misconceptions...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Exploring Neurodiversity with @CognAssist and @FENews - Podcast Trailer: #NeurodiversityCelebrationWeek - Exploring #Neurodiver…
View Original Tweet

Ian Stirling
Ian Stirling commented on How dyslexic entrepreneurs are leading the way in business yesterday

Hi Annabel I went to school before Dyslexia was talked about so I was sent to a school for the...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5506)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page