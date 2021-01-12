 
Labour demands urgent action with food parcels to prevent children going hungry again

Details
food bank
Labour is demanding urgent government action to prevent children going hungry throughout lockdown after images circulated on social media show inadequate quantities of food being given to families. 

Labour is calling for Ministers to urgently restart the national food vouchers scheme, which operated during the first national lockdown and helped ensure families were getting the full value of Free School Meals support. 

Shadow Minister for Children and Early Years Tulip Siddiq MP has written to Minister Vicky Ford calling on the Department for Education to urgently investigate the images. She states that: “Around 200,000 children were forced to skip meals at the height of the first lockdown – under no circumstances can this be allowed to happen again. Yet the images circulating online suggest that your Government has not learnt from the mistakes made during the first lockdown.” 

Labour is calling on the government to set out:

  • the results of the Department for Education’s investigation into the cases raised on social media, explaining why some families are receiving inadequate food support?
  • what progress has been made on restarting the national voucher scheme?
  • why national guidance states schools can only able to claim up to £3.50 in additional funding for food parcels, compared to £15 additional funding for vouchers?
  • the steps the Department is taking to sure that money provided for free school meals is not being wasted,
  • a list of the stakeholders consulted over the new guidance for free school meals during lockdown. 

Tulip Siddiq MP, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Children and Early Years, said: 

“The images of food parcels circulating on social media are shameful. No child should go hungry in lockdown and the government must urgently explain how this has been allowed to happen. 

“Around 200,000 children were forced to skip meals at the height of the first lockdown, this cannot happen again. 

“I am meeting the Children's Minister tomorrow to demand action and the immediate rollout of the national voucher scheme for free school meals.” 

LGA statement: Free school meal food parcels

Responding to reports of inadequate food parcels being received by some families of children on free school meals during the latest national lockdown, Cllr Judith Blake, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children and Young People Board, said:

“Commercial providers must work with schools and councils where necessary to ensure that food parcels are of a high standard, meet nutritional needs and are enough for individuals and families. It has undoubtedly been challenging for them to switch from providing meals in school to delivering them remotely to families at short notice, but it is extremely concerning if contractors in some areas are failing to meet basic standards.

“Ensuring vulnerable pupils are provided for is a top priority for councils with many delivering high quality food boxes in partnership with schools. It is right that they have the choice between vouchers and food boxes based on local needs and providers.

“With many households likely to be economically vulnerable for some time, it is vital that councils have long-term sustainable funding to address food poverty and other underlying causes of hardship and disadvantage, and provide support to all households who need it.”

Commenting on criticism of the food parcels that have been sent to some families, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: 

"For most families, food parcels are less helpful than vouchers. Vouchers give families the flexibility to shop for items that that they can actually use to make meals at home.

"The government has confirmed that schools can use local voucher schemes and that they will be reimbursed in full if they do. That is an important change from last time.

"The huge problems with the national voucher system last year may have put schools and families off using it. It is therefore important that the government demonstrates these problems have been fully rectified.

"The most important thing is to get food into the homes of those who need it. We are already a week into the national lockdown and so this cannot happen quickly enough, otherwise children will go hungry.” 

Full text of Tulip Siddiq’s letter to Vicky Ford MP

Dear Vicky,

Re: Food support for children during lockdown

We have all been shocked by the appalling images being circulated on social media of woefully inadequate food parcels being delivered to schoolchildren during lockdown.

The Covid-19 crisis has had a devastating impact on family budgets, and parents are being forced to rely on foodbanks at an unprecedented scale. The sad result is that there were over two million children living in households with food insecurity at the end of last year. With the hardship of another lockdown, more parents losing their jobs, and the government only weeks away from cutting £20 a week from the budgets of millions of families, this is likely to worsen.

Around 200,000 children were forced to skip meals at the height of the first lockdown – under no circumstances can this be allowed to happen again. Yet the images circulating online suggest that your Government has not learnt from the mistakes made during the first lockdown. 

I would therefore be grateful if you could provide answers to the following questions: 

  • What are the results of the Department for Education’s investigation into the cases raised on social media, and what explanation can you give for why some families are receiving food packages well below what is necessary to ensure no child goes hungry?  
  • What progress has been made on restarting the national voucher scheme, and why wasn’t this scheme in place in time for the closure of schools? 
  • The Government’s guidance ‘strongly encourage[s]’ schools to provide food parcels to pupils at home – why does the same guidance suggest that schools can only able to claim up to £3.50 in additional funding for food parcels, compared to £15 for vouchers? 
  • Will you confirm that food parcels are required to meet the official school food standards, and explain the steps you are taking to enforce these standards? 
  • How is the Government making sure that money provided for free school meals is not being wasted, and will you be monitoring how this food support is being provided? 
  • Will you set out who was consulted over the new guidance for free school meals during lockdown? 

Last week you promised to restart the national voucher scheme for free school meals in England, yet there has been no sign of progress on this so far. This should have been in place when schools moved to online learning, and I urge you to set this up as a matter of urgency. You will remember that many parents struggled to access these vouchers and redeem them in stores during the first lockdown, and you must ensure that these mistakes are not repeated. 

Throughout this pandemic, the Government has been far too slow to act. Children must not now be forced to bear the brunt of the Government’s incompetence and inertia. 

I look forward to hearing from you. 

Yours sincerely,

Tulip Siddiq MP

Shadow Minister for Children and Early Years

 

