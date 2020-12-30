 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Three AELP members receive MBEs in the 2021 New Year’s Honours

Details
Hits: 1148
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
New Year’s Honours

@AELPUK members Nicki Hay @TrainingEstio, Sharron Robbie @FlipflopRobbie @DCTrainingNet & Sue Tipton @ProtocolGroup all receive MBEs 

 The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is absolutely delighted that MBEs in the New Year’s Honours have been awarded for services to apprenticeships and skills to: 

  • Nichola (‘Nicki’) Hay, Chief Operating Officer at Estio Training Ltd, AELP Board Vice-Chair and member of Skills for Londoners Board 
  • Sharron Robbie, Managing Director of Devon & Cornwall Training Providers Network 
  • Sue Tipton, Owner and Managing Director of Protocol Consultancy Services, Birmingham 

Jane Hickie 20Dec 100x100Commenting on their recognition, Association of Employment and Learning Providers managing director Jane Hickie said: 

“I am overjoyed that these three fabulous colleagues have received the recognition which they so richly deserve. 

“Their contribution to apprenticeships and skills over many years has made a huge difference to the lives of young people and adult learners in their respective regions.  I have also personally observed the extra mile they have gone in offering support to learners during the pandemic when so much provision has had to switch online.  The achievement to keep thousands of apprentices in jobs and still training has been remarkable.

“AELP chairman Martin Dunford OBE and I join in congratulating Nicki, Sharron and Sue on each being awarded an MBE.  A special mention should also be made about Nicki’s contribution as a member of the AELP Board where she has been a real driver in areas such as provider quality and good governance.” 

Nichola Hay 100x100Nicki Hay, Chief Operating Officer at Estio Training Ltd, AELP Board Vice-Chair and member of Skills for Londoners Board said:

“I am so thrilled and proud to have been included in Her Majesty’s New Year’s Honours list.  I feel very humbled, particularly at this time during a pandemic when so many other people deserve such a prestigious award.

“I could not however receive such an honour without all the help and support of my colleagues, past, and present and partner organisations who help improve the lives and career prospects of young people to build better futures. There is still so much more we need to do and I am proud to be part of that driving force.” 

On the recognition for Nicki Hay, London Deputy Mayor for Planning, Regeneration and Skills, Jules Pipe, said:

“On behalf of the Skills for Londoners Board, I offer our congratulations to Nicki on this well-deserved recognition of her leadership. Her drive for more apprenticeships and better skills provision is tremendous – and the knowledge and experience she brings to the Board has been invaluable.”

Sharron Robbie 100x100Sharron Robbie, Managing Director of Devon & Cornwall Training Providers Network said:

"I am absolutely thrilled to have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list - I still cannot quite believe it. However I could not do what I do without the support of a huge amount of people - their encouragement and endorsement are critical to the successes we have achieved - collaboration, partnership and teamwork are key elements of my work. Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supports me and the work I do in the post-16 education, skills & training sector.

Two-thirds of jobseekers are willing to adapt to the changing jobs market
FE Voices
@ReedCoUK predicts year of movement in 2021 despite pandemic New resea
New Â£100M Turing scheme launched - new global scheme will replace Erasmus+ participation post-EU exit
FE Voices
New Turing scheme to support thousands of students to study and work a
Staggered return for secondary schools and colleges pushed back a week
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson confirms School and College return of 11th Jan 2021 f

“The current pandemic has seen huge impact on young people, in terms of their future career pathways, specifically into apprenticeships. We have seen a significant drop in apprenticeship vacancies across the South West and this has reduced the opportunities for young people who left school in the summer. Furthermore, how teaching and learning are delivered has undergone massive transformation and at pace – the DCTPN has had to provide additional support to training providers.  My current focus is in supporting older workers, facing redundancy, and on the wrap-around-support required for those undertaking a Kickstart placement. I am working with local training providers to identify funding streams and training provisions, which will support these groups.” 

Sue Tipton 100x100Sue Tipton, Owner and Managing Director of Protocol Consultancy Services, Birmingham said:

“I am delighted to receive such an esteemed honour particularly as I am celebrating 25 years as MD at Protocol Consultancy Services in 2021.  I would like to acknowledge and express my thanks to my excellent, professional and skilled team, who share my values, goals, vision and aspirations; our learners and employers who have shown great loyalty and achievements;  the support received from my fellow Directors of the Birmingham and Solihull Network of Training Providers; colleagues from WMCA and of course my grateful and heartfelt thanks to AELP who nominated me. 

“This award is testimony to the significance of working with apprentices and traineeships in our sector and the West Midlands in particular.  It is so important, helping them get on the career ladder and then see them develop into successful employees with responsible positions gives great satisfaction. Their success is Protocol’s success and now more than ever in these challenging times, we need to support each other and help in making the lives and career prospects of local young people better. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me with the charity work both locally and nationally that we have undertaken over the years.”

The Education and Skills Funding Agency’s Carolyn Savage has also received an OBE 

AELP were also delighted to learn that the ESFA’s Carolyn Savage will receive an OBE as Carolyn has been a long-standing champion of apprenticeships.

Carolyn Savage OBE 100x100Carolyn SavageHead of NEET and Youth Engagement, Apprenticeships Directorate, Education & Skills Funding Agency said:

“I am absolutely thrilled, amazed and humbled to be receiving this honour for my services to Apprenticeships and Skills. I keep having to pinch myself to make sure that it is really happening.

"Apprenticeships and particularly supporting apprentices and improving their experience has always very dear to my heart and I have really enjoyed my varied work in this sector and being able to make a difference.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Two-thirds of jobseekers are willing to adapt to the changing jobs market
FE Voices
@ReedCoUK predicts year of movement in 2021 despite pandemic New resea
How technology is driving the professionalisation of sport in UK colleges
FE Voices
The increased presence of technology within college sport is proving b
Government’s latest January return plans for university students
FE Voices
In a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon (30 Dec) , the S
£78 million in funding to support schools and colleges with mass asymptomatic testing costs
FE Voices
The updated publication of @EducationGovUK's testing handbook for seco
Sector Response as UK and EU agree Brexit Deal
FE Voices
#Brexit - Future collaboration will help UK and EU deliver shared envi
New £100M Turing scheme launched - new global scheme will replace Erasmus+ participation post-EU exit
FE Voices
New Turing scheme to support thousands of students to study and work a
Staggered return for secondary schools and colleges pushed back a week
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson confirms School and College return of 11th Jan 2021 f
Effective Tips on How to Make Your Job Easier
FE Voices
Often, people spend a lot of time thinking about work than anything el
A silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the development and adoption of new learning and testing tools
FE Voices
“Let’s stave off another crisis in UK schools and universities in
One million laptops and tablets for disadvantaged children and young people
FE Voices
One million laptops and tablets to support children and young people t
Connectivity and Cooperation: Bringing about genuine change, with education as a driver of social mobility
FE Voices
Neil Birch reflects on the lessons he gained from participating in FED
Less than a thirds of schools’ Covid costs are met by government support
FE Voices
A new report by the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) finds

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton 1 week ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 1 week ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 1 week ago

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5202)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page