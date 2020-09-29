Lifetime Skills Guarantee: Prime Minister's plan to transform training and skills system

#TheSkillsToolkit - In a speech at @ExeterCollege on Tuesday morning (29 Sept) Prime Minister @BorisJohnson set out his plans to the transform the training and skills system and preparing workers for a post-Covid economy, making it fit for the 21st century economy, and helping the country build back better.

Adults without an A-Level or equivalent qualification will be offered a free, fully-funded college course - providing them with skills valued by employers, and the opportunity to study at a time and location that suits them.

This offer will be available from April in England, and will be paid for through the National Skills Fund. A full list of available courses will be set out shortly.

Higher education loans will also be made more flexible, allowing adults and young people to space out their study across their lifetimes, take more high quality vocational courses in further education colleges and universities, and to support people to retrain for jobs of the future.

These reforms will be backed by continued investment in college buildings and facilities - including over £1.5bn in capital funding. More details will be set out in a further education white paper later this year.

The coronavirus pandemic and changing economy is why the Prime Minister is developing a long-term plan to ensure that, as work changes, people can retrain, upskill and find new well-paid jobs.

MAJOR EXPANSION OF POST-18 EDUCATION AND TRAINING TO LEVEL UP AND PREPARE WORKERS FOR POST-COVID ECONOMY

In his speech the Prime Minister is expected to announce a new Lifetime Skill Guarantee. He will say:

‘As the Chancellor has said, we cannot, alas, save every job. What we can do is give people the skills to find and create new and better jobs.’

‘So my message today is that at every stage of your life, this government will help you get the skills you need.’

He will add:

‘We’re transforming the foundations of the skills system so that everyone has the chance to train and retrain.’

Sector Response to the plans for a Lifetime Skills Guarantee

Chief Executive, David Hughes said:

"For many years, further education colleges have not received the recognition they deserve for the outstanding work they do for people of all ages and communities – and they have suffered from a decade of neglect during austerity. The Prime Minister’s speech today shows that he recognises this and supports the power and mission of colleges. It places colleges at the heart of the recovery, supporting people and employers in the recovery and renewal we all want to see. I am delighted that the government has decided to invest in colleges because they will help enhance people’s life chances for years to come.

"We believe that colleges should play a bigger part in a more collaborative education and skills system that allows people to train and retrain throughout their lives. Today’s speech is a strong sign that this thinking will form much of the foundation for the upcoming FE white paper and develop a system that works for all adults and not just those fortunate enough to go to university.

"A new entitlement to a fully-funded Level 3 qualification and more flexibility built into L4 and L5 are important steps forward as the government begins to implement the Augar Review. There is a lot more to do to stimulate demand from adults and employers and to support colleges to have the capacity to meet needs. I am looking forward to working with officials on the details and the legislation which will be part of the white paper later this year.

"We must get this right to ensure our education and skills system is fit for purpose – I hope the Prime Minister’s words are just the beginning on the road to a fairer and more accessible post-16 system for everyone who needs it.”

Association of Employment and Learning Providers managing director Jane Hickie said:

“It’s good to see National Skills Fund being invested in extra and much needed funding for adult education alongside the adult education budget and we have recommended that the comprehensive spending review should integrate these two budgets and the National Retraining Scheme into a single pot which providers of all types can access.

"The next step after that is that adult learners should access the pot instead via properly regulated individual skills accounts, so we end up with a fully demand-led system like we now have for employers with apprenticeships.”

Professor Julia Buckingham, the President of Universities UK and Vice-Chancellor of Brunel University London, said it could benefit millions of adults:

"We have long campaigned for changes to student funding to better support flexible, part-time and adult learning. Today's announcement is an initial step in the right direction. There is a strong economic imperative to improve flexible learning, and we are pleased that the government has recognised the role that universities can play in addressing skills shortages and upskilling existing employees.

"There has been a marked decline in adult learning in recent years, and as the nation looks to recover and rebuild from the impact of Covid-19, now more than ever we need fresh thinking and policy change to help people of all ages and backgrounds to reskill and retrain.

"Many universities are ready to scale up alternatives to the traditional three-year degree, and give more people chances to study elements of a course in a 'bitesize' learning model. This would allow people to develop skills in areas such as digital, entrepreneurship, business and public sector management, which will all be likely to benefit the UK's recovery and boost local economies. It would also help those out of work in certain sectors – such as construction, engineering, and aviation – which have been hit hard by the pandemic."

Professor Ewart Keep, Commissioner for the Independent Commission on the College of the Future said:

“For too long colleges have been underutilised in meeting the challenges of our economy and society. It is welcome that today the Prime Minister is recognising them as institutions at the heart of recovery in communities across England.

"Today’s announcement for skills in England signals an important refocus on lifetime learning and accessible education. This will be key to recovery, boosting productivity and transforming people’s life chances at a time of great uncertainty. The new entitlement to a fully-funded Level 3 qualification and more flexibility in funding for FE and HE could help to unlock the skills of the nation. This commitment has to be reinforced by good quality advice and flexible financial support, something the Commission has been giving a great deal of thought to.

"The focus on skills is needed for economic recovery now, but it can’t just be about economic recovery from COVID. This has to be about building the foundation of a system that supports people of all ages in the future too as the world and jobs continue to transform. This requires major reform to create a fairer, balanced and more sustainable post-16 education and skills system.

"This has to be a priority for Governments across the four nations, and we look forward to publishing our recommendations for the College of the Future later this Autumn.”

Neil Carberry, Chief Executive of the REC said:

“It's right that the government takes action on skills. Avoiding a damaging unemployment crisis will depend on people who have lost jobs transitioning into new roles that are in demand. Today's announcement will go some way towards that. But more must be done.

“Looking at how apprenticeships can be done differently is overdue but the right move now. However, more flexibility to use the levy for shorter courses is still needed to allow the recruitment industry to help temporary workers on their books train and progress in their roles. Allowing temp workers to gain forklift truck licenses and to provide additional health and safety training for social care workers, for example, is what employers and workers need. For many, this quick and practical training is better than a two year apprenticeship. Our data shows that temporary workers are being relied on by employers to build back right now so tailored help in that area is common sense. Time is of the essence.”

Liz Bromley, CEO of NCG commented:

"NCG welcomes the Prime Minister’s focus on skills and the role which FE can play in levelling up our country. For too long colleges have been the forgotten middle child of education. Today's announcement links clearly to our own mission of creating social mobility, through economic prosperity. In particular we welcome this positive step forward for adult learners.

"Adult and lifelong learning have long been neglected in the realm of education policy. This lifetime guarantee will help to meet the combined challenges of technological change, Brexit and the post-COVID economic landscape that will shape the next few years.

"We look forward to working with the government to ensure that the expected FE White Paper delivers the same confidence and security to every learner, community and college in our country."

Andrew Harding, Chief Executive — Management Accounting, The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, part of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, said:

"The Government’s new measures to boost employment opportunities in the post-Covid-19 economy are to be welcomed, and will help transform our skills system for the better. However we must not solely focus on changing policies to be successful, we must also put great emphasis on changing employee’s mindset when it comes to addressing some of the systemic issues exacerbated by the pandemic (e.g. UK’s faltering productivity, widening skills gap and failing social mobility). Worryingly CIMA’s research in 2019 revealed that 37% of UK workers didn’t feel that they need to learn new skills despite a growing awareness of the impact of technology on jobs. This complacency towards learning and development was nagging issue prior to the coronavirus crisis but has now become an acute problem for UK businesses and could hamper our long-term recovery.

"If we are to get the economy back on its feet, remain competitive on the global scene and sustain growth, we must now invest wisely into developing a skilled, motivated workforce, think about changing the Apprenticeship Levy to an Apprenticeship and Skills Levy for all workers to ensure businesses have the talent they need now and in the future; continue to invest towards higher level apprenticeships to raise the skill levels of the UK workforce; and introduce a rebuttable right to retrain to empower workers to request further training and development. If such measures are adopted, we might then really be able to drive real-wage growth, address social mobility and become a productive economy.

"We are now at a crossroads – the choices we make now will make or break our success."

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National Chair Mike Cherry said:

“Now more than ever it’s vital that we provide opportunities for all individuals to succeed and thrive in their adult and working lives. Today’s speech by the Prime Minister gives some detail into how the government hopes to address the shortfall in adult education, re-training and technical skills.

“This has been an area long neglected, and at a time when the job market is in turmoil, it’s crucial more than ever that people are given the tools they deserve in order to enjoy a better quality of life.

“The pandemic has changed our economy, and it’s only right that how people gain access to life-changing education also changes to adapt to the new economic landscape we now face in the coming months and years. And small businesses are inextricably linked to job creation, which is why these announcements are so important.

“However for this system to work it is vital that it’s co-designed with smaller businesses front and centre. Small businesses have long been crying out for enhanced technical skills and the much welcomed fully sponsored college courses for adults without an a level or equivalent, will need to reflect the major skills shortages in the resident labour market.

“The announcement of a lifetime skills learning guarantee could be game changing as will making it easier to access government backed finance for FE courses.

“What is crucial to upskilling the nation, is also addressing the skills gaps the country faces. So FSB has welcomed the new recommendations by the MAC to include senior care workers and other roles such as welders onto the Shortage Occupation List (SOL), which FSB had asked the Government to do, on behalf of FSB members concerned about their workforce.

“The pandemic has highlighted the value of social care workers and the challenging nature of their work. Moreover, there is a significant recruitment challenge within the sector that cannot be solved from the UK labour market. Without doubt, changes in immigration rules will not solve the issues within the social care sector, and so Government policy should not seek to impose further constraints on a sector struggling to survive.

“It’s also very good to see the MAC recommend additional roles on separate SOLs for Wales and Northern Ireland highlighting the distinctive needs of small businesses in each nation.

“Apprenticeships are hugely important both for small businesses looking to expand their workforce and for the individual who can learn on the job and set themselves up for the future.

“So it was welcome to see incentives that were announced earlier this year, being set out to support small firms wanting to take on an apprentice.

“Young people’s employment outcomes are being disproportionately impacted by the covid-19 crisis. We know that 92% of all apprenticeships offered by smaller businesses in England are held by 16-24 year olds. Whilst we welcome the financial incentives introduced for small firms that hire offer apprenticeships that were announced at the summer economic update, more needs to be done to support smaller businesses to hire apprentices including reducing upfront recruitment costs which would be a huge sign of support to many cash strapped small businesses.

“The introduction of digital skills boot camps along which have been successfully trialled already in parts of the country are another key step to ensuring that young adults and those retraining, have the right skills that they need to either get onto, or back onto, the jobs ladder. But it is vital that these boot camps engage and work with small businesses so that they can truly benefit those in training as well as small firms.

“Both the Chancellor and the Prime Minister have acknowledged that not every job can be saved, but we must pull out every stop to save as many as possible, to safeguard the future of thousands of small businesses and jobs as well as the livelihoods of millions.

“There is no single solution to the economic crisis we now face, and this requires the government to do all it can ensure that small businesses, who are the backbone of the economy, have the support that they so desperately need.”

David Thomson, head of external affairs at Association for Project Management (APM) said:

"We welcome the government's ambition in its plans to transform the training and skills system and prepare workers for a post-Covid economy. As the chartered body for the project profession, we believe project management provides excellent life-skills, is valued by employers, and call for project management to be included within the scheme, with our online project fundamentals qualification an example of the sort of practical course that might help. In an era of unprecedented change, the need for project based skills and working is only going to increase, and the project profession will be at the heart of creating and delivering change.

"The economic disruption created by the coronavirus pandemic creates a moment of opportunity to kick-start a new approach to skills, including project management as a life-skill for all professionals returning to education or training."

Andy Norman, Research Analyst, Centre for Progressive Policy commented:

“The Centre for Progressive Policy has consistently argued that the UK will need to reskill for recovery from Covid-19. It is encouraging to see the government today act to boost adult skills participation, a key missing piece of the Chancellor’s Winter Economic Plan announced last week.

"The move to offer fully funded courses to all those without a Level 3 qualification is an important step towards this, and the expansion of the online skills toolkit is a welcome attempt to build on the momentum for online learning.

"However, more must be done. The expanded funding for Level 3 qualifications won’t kick in until April, five months after the furlough scheme ends in October – leaving over 2 million people facing a long winter locked out of the labour market. Nor is it new money. It will be paid for out of the National Skills Fund, a policy designed for a pre-pandemic labour market that no longer exists. Today’s announcement is also a missed opportunity to support adult learners financially while they retrain. CPP has called on the government to introduce a Learners Living Allowance to address this key barrier to adult learning in this country.”

Kirstie Donnelly MBE, CEO at City & Guilds Group, commented:

“It’s pleasing to see the prime minister take on board some of our recent recommendations to help reskill adults and we broadly welcome the Government’s commitment to offering adults without A-Levels the opportunity to access fully funded courses. This is certainly a step in the right direction, however these measures still seem narrow in their scope and don’t contain the creative thinking needed to address vast skills and jobs challenges that lie ahead.

“How is the provision going to be flexible enough for people to fit learning around their lives and responsibilities – whether that’s childcare, caring for a relative or a part time job? And, while the intention is that adults learn skills valued for employers, will the training courses on offer match up with the demand in the local area? A skills and training offer fit for today must include the option of digital learning with the focus being on the skills acquired rather than a qualification.

“Meanwhile, if only those without an A-Level (or equivalent) qualification are eligible for this training, it completely overlooks huge swathes of the population who have been displaced from their industries this year and will need to completely retrain and change their skillsets now. And, while this will help social mobility, it can’t be a true lifelong skills solution if you’re only eligible once.

“In our CSR submission we detail how skills funding could be better used to help people understand their transferable skills as well as the new skills needed to get back into work. While it’s currently unclear how much this latest Government intervention will cost, investing £65 million – or just under £1 per head – in a network of digitally enabled Employment and Training Hubs across the UK that provide meaningful, long-term support to stem unemployment would be much better value for money. We can’t wait until April for these interventions – this is our act now moment.”

Dame Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, said:

“The measures proposed by the Prime Minister are an important step forward. They can help solve the most urgent skills challenge facing our generation. Retraining was already a vital priority for the UK. The significant unemployment coronavirus is leaving in its wake only accelerates the need for people to develop new skills and adapt to new ways of working.

“The lifetime skills guarantee and flexible loans to support bitesize learning are a strong start. But to really shift gears, this must be backed up by meaningful progress on evolving the Apprenticeship Levy into a flexible skills levy.”

Dr Fiona Aldridge, Director for Policy & Research | Learning and Work Institute said:

“The new lifetime skills guarantee will help more adults improve their skills, and hopefully kickstart a new era of investment after a decade of decline during which the number of adults gaining A level equivalent qualifications has almost halved. But while this new entitlement will help, it can only be the first piece of the jigsaw and a down payment on the £1.9 billion extra investment needed.

"We need an ambitious lifelong learning strategy, support for people to retrain and change careers, and investment to create a pipeline of learning from basic skills to higher education.”

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, commenting on the government’s “Lifetime Skills Guarantee” announcement, said:

“A week ago Labour called for a National Retraining Strategy fit for the crisis Britain faces, but what the government proposes is simply a mix of reheated old policies and funding that won’t be available until April."

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s People & Places Board, said:

“Our economic recovery depends on people being able to retrain and learn the skills they need for the future, therefore it is good that significant support will be offered including free Level 3 courses for those who want to start new roles and occupations, which we have been calling for.

“Using the National Skills Fund to fund this is a step in the right direction. Flexible loans will be helpful for some, but may not be the best way of encouraging adults to go back into learning.

“Retraining must be supported by a good mix of local providers including colleges, independent training providers, and council-run adult education centres, which can join up and offer a clear pathway to further learning and work.

“It is right that courses should target employers but they also must respond to the needs of different local areas, with a strong role for councils, combined authorities as well as colleges. The upcoming Spending Review is an opportunity to devolve and further target funding for people and places.”

Greater flexibility in how training is structured

Apprenticeship opportunities will also be increased, with more funding for SMEs taking on apprentices, and greater flexibility in how their training is structured – especially in sectors such as construction and creative industries where there are more varied employment patterns.

In 2000, over 100,000 people were doing Higher National Certificates and Diplomas, but that has reduced to fewer than 35,000 now. Those doing foundation degrees has declined from 81,000 to 30,000.

As a result, only 10% of adults hold a Higher Technical Qualification as their highest qualification, compared to 20% in Germany and 34% in Canada.

This is despite the fact that five years after completion, the average Higher Technical Apprentice earns more than the average graduate.

That is why the government is committed to making higher education more flexible to facilitate lifelong learning, and to make it easy for adults and young people to break up their study into segments, transfer credits between colleges and universities, and enable more part-time study.

This new arrangement will provide finance for shorter term studies, rather than having to study in one three or four year block.

Further Education White Paper Later This Year

DfE will set out our plan for delivering the flexible lifelong loan entitlement in a further education white paper later this year.

This will:

Set out how DfE will make it easier for people to study high quality, higher education modules across Further and Higher education, allowing people to choose the length and type of course that is right for them.

Ensure that a student finance offer supports individuals to build up to a meaningful HE qualification/degree that will provide the skills individuals need throughout their lives.

Set out how to make credit transfer between further and higher education more of a standardised and mainstream feature of our post 18 education system; including making our new Higher Technical Qualifications easy to build on in this way.

DfE will consult and will bring forward legislation where necessary in this parliament to support this.

Financial incentives are available for employers taking on newly-recruited apprentices between 1 Aug and 31 Jan 2021: £2,000 for a new apprentice aged under 25, and £1,500 for a new apprentice aged 25 or over.

Reforms have been made to the apprenticeship funding rules to promote flexibility; part-time apprenticeships are possible, off-the-job training can be delivered at any time, in any location and can be adjust to take into account recognised prior learning. The government is developing further flexible delivery models such as front-loaded training of apprentices and apprenticeships which can take place across a number of placements with employers. These will be particularly suitable in sectors like construction and creative industries where there are more varied employment patterns.

As the Chancellor set out in the Budget, DfE will look again at the Apprenticeship Levy and support large employers to spend surplus levy funds with local employers and businesses in their supply chains in bulk, rather than see their funds expiring

£8m for digital skills boot camps

The government is also committing £8m for digital skills boot camps; expanding successful pilots in Greater Manchester and the West Midlands and introducing programmes in four new locations.

From next year, boot camps will be extended to sectors like construction and engineering, helping the country build back better and support our refreshed Industrial Strategy.

Earlier this year the government launched its free online Skills Toolkit, helping people train in digital and numeracy skills. This is being expanded today to include 62 additional courses.

£2.5 billion is also being made available through the National Skills Fund to help get people working again after covid, as well as giving those in work the chance to train for higher-skilled, better-paid jobs.

A first full level 3 qualification (A-level equivalent) is currently funded from the Adult Education Budget up to the age of 23. The Government will be extending this to all ages for courses which are shown to be valued by employers, supporting people to train into better jobs. Funding for free level 3 college courses will be available from next April, and will be funded from the National Skills Fund. We will set out details of courses next month.

Boot camps are employer-led, short, flexible training courses for adults, linked to guaranteed interviews and tailored to meet business and economic demand across the country. The first phase of boot camps will start over the next few weeks in the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Liverpool with digital courses such as cloud services, full stack, digital for advanced manufacturing and cyber security. Some of these courses will be aimed at specific groups such as a Women in Tech course.

The second phase of boot camps will be trialled in West Yorkshire, the South West and Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.