 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Further Education Revolution: 3 Positives of the German system, and 3 Critical Success Factors

Details
Hits: 997

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Lal Tawney, Whitecap’s Practice Lead for Education

The Further Education sector finds itself on the cusp of disruption, and part of the solution lies in in lessons we can learn from the German education system. 

It’s no secret that the Further Education system in England needs reform. Known as the “collapsed lung” of the education system, funding for 16-18 year-olds has been neglected to the tune of 12% in real terms, at a loss of 1 million learners (from 3.1 million to 2.1 million), while adult education funding has fallen by two-thirds (Institute for Fiscal Studies).

But Gavin Williamson’s arrival at the Department of Education and his July announcement of a government White Paper in the Autumn is changing the tide.

The White Paper will set out plans to build a world-class, “German-style” further education system in Britain.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, skills will be more important than ever, and key to rebuilding the economy will be Further Education, to grow a workforce for the re-building of the economy.

In his announcement speech, Gavin Williamson said of Further Education:

“Its ability to offer flexible, practical training that leads directly to jobs is exactly what this country needs.”

“The development of technical and vocational skills, the greater embedding of digital skills – will be vital to charting our course to recovery. There will be a tremendous need for upskilling, reskilling and retraining. Getting people back into work as quickly as possible.”

But what can we learn from the German-style model of Education? Three positives from this model and three critical success factors:

Three Positive Take Outs:

1. Strong Emphasis on and Importance of “Technical” Skills

It’s worth reflecting on the education systems in Germany – specifically how technical skills are part of the curriculum and national psyche from an early age.

Although there are differences from state to state, some generalisations are possible. Children attend “Kindergarten” and then “Grundschule”, before, age 10, they decide which kind of school they will go to, and to a certain extent which path in life they will take.

Advised by their ‘Grundschule” teachers, children and their parents have three options:

  1. Hauptschule – Vocational Courses, and Academic Courses taught at a slower pace; combining school with apprenticeship training.
  2. Realschule – Vocational and Academic Courses which lead to part-time vocational schools and higher vocational schools.
  3. Gymnasium – The Gymnasium leads to a diploma called the Abitur and prepares students for university study or for a dual academic and vocational credential. Students have the option to attend a Technical Gymnasium, leading to combination of academic and vocational skills.

In several federal states, the Gesamtschule or comprehensive school has become an alternative to the traditional three tier model up to Year 10.

Regardless of the school attended, the student must complete at least 10 years of education. This way, every child leaves qualified – whether for a skilled job, further training or study.  The emphasis in Germany, then, is on leaving school prepared for the next stage of life and a career path in sight, as well as with a set of qualifications.

Advertisement

Top 5 tips for making the transition from FE to HE
FE Voices
#ALevelResults day is widely covered by the mainstream media. However,
Gavin Williamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result appeals - sector response
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result
Opening doors for care leavers: The benefits of apprenticeships
FE Voices
#ResultsDay can be a daunting time for many students, especially for s

The key positive take out is that students are given the option to pursue an academic or vocational path with a greater emphasis on technical skills.

Our Government has already gone some way to make this shift to technical skills. The Apprenticeship Levy offers businesses grants to take on apprentices; T-Levels will be an alternative to A-Levels, focussed on skills for employment; and Employer Led standards rather than ‘grades’ will now be the measure of achievement for Apprenticeships.

The government needs to successfully communicate the value of a technical qualification to drive the number of applicants higher. Already, five years after completion, the average Higher Technical Apprentice earns more than the average graduate, while 34% of our graduates are in non-graduate jobs, more than any other country in Europe except for Ireland and the Czech Republic. (Green and Henseke).

The realities of what a young person’s choice between Further and Higher Education will mean for their employment prospects must be made clear.

2. Colleges are Centres of Excellence

In Germany, colleges are well funded and well regarded; teachers are the highest paid proportionally in Europe and colleges are centres of high quality. In public secondary schools, Germany has a student-to-teaching-staff ratio of 14, while that ratio is 24 in the UK.

In his White Paper announcement, Gavin Williamson stated his intention to cultivate high standards and strong reputation for Further Education providers. He promised a commitment to colleges themselves as providers of Further Education, stating:

Colleges play a leading role in developing skills in their areas, driving an ambitious agenda that responds to local economic need and acting as centres for businesses and their development, they should:

  1. Be led by great leaders and governors who are drawn from local communities and businesses, and teaching staff who have already have experience working in and with industry…
  2. Have industry-grade equipment and modern buildings which are great places to learn in and which act as centres for business development and innovation…
  3. Deliver courses that are of the highest quality and which are tailored to the needs of employers and their local economies…
  4. Work with small, local businesses to support the introduction of new technology and processes, and offer training in emerging skills….
  5. Have a robust system of governance so that every college is financially secure, flexible and dynamic.

The Spring budget, too, committed to the country’s colleges, announcing an additional £1.5bn to upgrade the further education college estate. This is the largest capital investment in the sector in a generation.

3. High Productivity is a Clear Outcome

More University graduates does not necessarily mean a more economically prosperous country: while in the last ten years the proportion of graduates in the UK has risen to 35% (45% among the under-30s), productivity is lower and social mobility has arguably seen little improvement.

In Germany it’s a different story: the number of students going to University is smaller than the OECD average, but around half of each year go on to do a three-year apprenticeship with a company instead, of which they spent 50% “on the job” and 50% at a vocational training school. But in 2016, on a current price gross domestic product (GDP) per hour worked basis, UK productivity in 2016 was lower than that of Germany by 26.2%, with the gap narrowing from 26.8% in 2015.

Germany’s focus, again, is on best-fit employment and maximising the skills potential of each individual. Our government’s moves to improve Further Education must replicate this – the new £2.5 billion National Skills Fund is a positive step with the intention to get more people working, and give those already in the workforce the chance to train for higher skilled jobs.

Three Critical Success Factors:

However, Further Education in England needs more than just financial investment. It’s about infrastructure and support, rather than a numbers quota. There considerations to moving towards a German style model into the English Education system.

1. Businesses need to be fully involved

Setting up qualifications that apply to a specific career and co-ordinated with a specific employer require strong engagement with businesses as well a supporting model to be successful.

In a recent article, Philip Oltermann noted:

“The German dual system requires a high level of complex coordination between:

  • The employers who pay the trainee’s wages,
  • The federal states that fund vocational training schools tailored to the needs of local industry,
  • The unions that feed into the curriculum, and
  • The chambers of trade and industry that carry out the exams at the end.”

2. Flexibility in the student journey must be considered

The German model divides children in to three education streams at just ten years old. This, in the end, produces highly specialised workers that fit exactly the requirements for employers in Germany, keeping productivity high and the Skills Gap under control.

But while it pushes the country to optimum productivity, there is a degree of restriction in the current system that means that should individuals change their mind or improve their grades, they are limited on where they can go.

Such strict career paths can focus young people on a clear direction, but leaves little room for those who don’t know what they want to do or where their talents can be best applied. Although the country is getting better, and it is now possible for students with high academic achievement at the Realschule to switch to a Gymnasium on graduation. This flexibility is important when considering how a German-style model might work best in the UK.

3. Collaboration with the Higher Education sector is key

As our Government has torn up the target for 50 per cent of young people to go to university and is bringing a renewed focus on the Further Education sector, there needs to be recognition of the benefit that collaboration between colleges and universities can bring to meet the education, skills and training needs of every adult across their lives.

There a number of already a number of “Learning Ecosystems” in the UK where schools, FE providers and HE providers work together in a geographical area to create seamless provision.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, skills will be more important than ever, and Further Education will be key to growing the workforce necessary to rebuild the economy.

We look forward to the White Paper in Autumn, which will set out “plans to build a world-class, German-style further education system in Britain, and level up skills and opportunities.”

Lal Tawney, Whitecap’s Practice Lead for Education

You may also be interested in these articles:

Top 5 tips for making the transition from FE to HE
FE Voices
#ALevelResults day is widely covered by the mainstream media. However,
Gavin Williamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result appeals - sector response
FE Voices
@GavinWilliamson gives reassurance for schools and students on result
Time for government to get tough on lack of awareness about apprenticeships among pupils
FE Voices
@AELPUK backs @Halfon4harlowMP Education Committee chair's call for ac
Nearly 40% of A-Level results downgraded - Sector Response
FE Voices
Today is #ResultsDay with both #ALevel and #VocationalResults being re
Opening doors for care leavers: The benefits of apprenticeships
FE Voices
#ResultsDay can be a daunting time for many students, especially for s
A complete switch to remote learning is not possible, but a mix of quality teaching and technology will be the next stage of British education
FE Voices
Technology in the classroom and its future - Caution must be taken to
We are back- it’s a good feeling! Examination results are by and large excellent and as expected at Weston College
FE Voices
Official publications of A level and other results, my first day back
Don't risk ‘robbing a generation of their future’ over unfairness in exam system
FE Voices
@Keir_Starmer - @BorisJohnson risks ‘robbing a generation of their f
Getting Kickstart working will take more than a pot of cash for businesses
FE Voices
Getting Kickstart working will take more than a pot of cash for busine
Triple lock for students ahead of A level and GCSE results - Sector Response
FE Voices
#ResultsDay2020 - Students could receive the higher result out of thei
250,000 vocational learners receive their results helping the UK Build Back Better
FE Voices
#VocationalResultsDay - This year, more than 250,000 post-16 learners
Getting Kickstart Working - My Top 5 Recommendations to Make Kickstart a Success
FE Voices
I’ve been part of the Youth Employment Group since it began a week o

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Waltham Forest College
Waltham Forest College has published a new article: Waltham Forest College Celebrates Student Success yesterday
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel commented on this video yesterday

www.accenture.com/gb-en/insights/future-workforce/…

How To Bridge The Skills Gap In The Future Workforce

How To Bridge The Skills Gap In The Future...

It's learning. Just not as we know it. The race is on... It’s a race between education and technology. As intelligent systems and machines reshape...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. yesterday

How To Bridge The Skills Gap In The Future Workforce

How To Bridge The Skills Gap In The Future...

It's learning. Just not as we know it. The race is on... It’s a race between education and technology. As intelligent systems and machines reshape...

1
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel www.accenture.com/gb-en/insights/future-workforce/…

Closing the Skills Gap in the Future Workforce | Accenture

Research suggests new approaches to education and learning are needed for employee growth & closing the skills gap, particularly in G20 countries. Learn more.

yesterday
loader
loader
Attachment

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4838)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page