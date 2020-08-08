 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Multi-million-pound funding for local authorities to hire dedicated coaches to get students to school and college

Details
Hits: 143
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Thousands of students will be supported with new dedicated school and college transport to get them to school or college in the autumn term, the Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson said today (8 Aug).

Delivering on the national priority for all children and young people to return to full-time education in September, local transport authorities will receive more than £40 million funding for the autumn term.

This funding will help them create extra capacity and allow hundreds of thousands more students to use alternatives to public transport, while social distancing measures remain in place. We will review further arrangements in the future should it be necessary.

Students and staff who have the option to walk, cycle or use a scooter are encouraged to do so, benefitting from £2 billion of government investment to increase active travel. This will be supported by a new campaign due to be launched shortly to reduce demand on public transport at peak times and minimise overcrowding.

Gavin Williamson 100x100Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: 

“Ahead of delivering on the national priority of all children and young people returning to full-time education in September, I am asking every staff member and student to plan now how they will get to school or college. If it is possible to walk or cycle, please do.

“While our public transport system has almost returned to full service, I know thousands of people will choose to get active and find alternative modes of transport, because with distancing measures still in place it is important that we all play our part to ensure everyone is able to get to school safely, and on time. 

“For those that have no other option than public transport, this investment for local authorities will mean more students will be able to travel on dedicated home to school and college transport, creating even more capacity where it is needed most.”

Local transport authorities will be allocated the funding to reflect the number of children and young people in the local area and how far they have to travel. This includes students travelling to education or training, as well as anyone supervising or escorting students to education provision. 

Students returning to further education in September will also benefit from this investment. Local authorities should work with providers and set out their travel arrangements for 16-19 year olds, taking into account that students in further education often rely more on public transport and travel further to get there.

Local authorities continue to have a statutory duty to provide free home to school transport for all eligible children of compulsory school age, including children who attend their nearest suitable and whose special educational needs and disabilities mean they are unable to walk there. This will continue alongside the offer of other modes of transport for more students.  

Advertisement

Next steps announced for a simplified EQA system
FE Voices
@Ofqual or @OfficeStudents #EQA only - @IfATechEd has today (4 Aug) an
Post-Lockdown Education: Clearing Up the Options
FE Voices
The start of July usually marks a celebration for students across the
Universities Minister's Top 7 Tips for Graduates Entering The Job Market in 2020
FE Voices
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan offers her top tips for graduat

The Department for Transport has also today announced further funding for the bus and light rail sectors to help increase services ahead of expected increase in public transport use in September.

Grant Shapps 100x100Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

“Today’s funding will allow local authorities to procure dedicated extra capacity in our transport system to help students get back to their colleges and schools in time for the education restart in September.

“But we need everyone to do their bit and help even further by cycling or walking where they can, whether they’re a student going back to school or a parent commuting into work. 

"We’re making sure people have the support they need to do that, with £2 billion of investment backing our ambitious new Cycling and Walking plan unveiled by the Prime Minister last week.” 

Cllr David Renard, the Local Government Association’s transport spokesman, said:  

“It is good further funding has been announced for bus services and light rail, which have a critical role to play in the national recovery from COVID-19 and beyond, through supporting local economies, tackling poor air quality and congestion and reaching the country’s net zero carbon targets by 2050.

“However, these need long-term funding to support future provision.

“The most effective way forward would be for the Government to give councils oversight of local bus services, so they can ensure effective targeting of any public funding.

“We are pleased funding has been announced to support home-to-school transport and it will be important for the Government to work closely with schools and councils to ensure that the costs of covering extra transport capacity are fully covered.”

Godfrey Ryan, CEO of Kura, said:

“Despite Government reassurance that pupils and staff will be safe once at school, there is still parental concern over the safety, reliability and availability of public transport for the school run, especially as workers are encouraged to return to the office. 

“Many children will simply not be able to walk, cycle or car share to and from school, meaning parents must either risk public transport or drive their kids to school themselves – both potentially disrupting their day and increasing traffic and emissions outside the school gates. 

“Our existing, proven Kura technology can enable this contact tracing on school journeys providing parental reassurance and, along with other preventative measures, ensure children can travel to school safely.”

Local authorities will be provided with new detailed guidance next week which has been developed with the sector and Public Health England, which sets out details they need to plan for transport arrangements in September. 

The support package announced today reaffirms that it is a national priority for all children and young people return to full-time education in September.

Kura launches contact tracing reporting for schools to boost parent confidence

As schools across the UK prepare to welcome pupils back to the classroom, a free contact tracing reporting service has been launched to support schools and parents. 

Leading home to school transport management provider Kura, which provides school travel for over 7,000 pupils a day, across more than 30 schools and 300 routes, is introducing the complimentary reporting benefit from the Autumn. The reporting is being offered as part of Kura’s wider software service, to provide parents and pupils with the reassurance they need to safely use school transport. 

If a confirmed or suspected case is reported, Kura’s contact-tracing report provides schools with the data they need to quickly identify those in contact with the student showing COVID-19 symptoms during the journey to and from school and alert parents swiftly.

The introduction of the service follows a surge in searches around track and trace measures being implemented in schools. For example, Google searches for “school track and trace” have jumped by 79% over the summer months of June and July, compared with the previous period. 

Increasing numbers of parents are also concerned about tracking their children during the school run. When asked about their child’s journey to and from school, one in five parents (21%) reported that they would be reassured if they were able to track their child’s journey each day. 

The research, which surveyed parents of school-age children attending state schools, independent schools and academies across the UK, was conducted as part of Kura’s Green School Run Guide – a new resource created to support parents and schools looking to create a safer, greener school run. 

Independent modelling and research published in August 2020, originally published in medical journal The Lancet Child And Adolescent Health, also found that reopening schools without scaled-up track and trace systems may lead to a damaging second wave of COVID-19. Recent news also highlighted feeling that current track and trace measures are inadequate, incentivising schools to explore providing their own solutions. 

Kura’s research revealed a number of other parental fears around daily school travel. Over a third of parents (34%) report feeling stressed about the school run, and 28% said that the school run often makes them late for work or important appointments – a critical consideration as the nation continues to return to work following lockdown. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprenticeship starts plunge as a result of coronavirus crisis
FE Voices
New data released by @EducationGovUK today (30 Jul) showed another hug
Black Heart Scholar Amina Abonde-Adigun talks about how an educational foundation saved the day
FE Voices
I was awarded a Black Heart Scholarship earlier this year. It is suppo
Is Simplicity the Key to Unlocking Apprenticeships in the ‘New’ World?
FE Voices
It is with great interest that I see the Institute for Apprenticeships
Next steps announced for a simplified EQA system
FE Voices
@Ofqual or @OfficeStudents #EQA only - @IfATechEd has today (4 Aug) an
Post-Lockdown Education: Clearing Up the Options
FE Voices
The start of July usually marks a celebration for students across the
New Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices is launched
FE Voices
@GillianKeegan launches new Redundancy Support Service for Apprentices
Apprenticeships in a strange world
FE Voices
Who would have thought when we were all planning and putting budgets t
Addressing Systemic Racism in Further Education
FE Voices
BLACK FURTHER EDUCATION LEADERSHIP GROUP (@FeLeadership) have written
Seven key messages from the updated Apprenticeship Funding Rules
FE Voices
On 15 July 2020, the @ESFAGov published their first iteration of the 2
Increase in number of Scottish students accepted into university on SQA results day
FE Voices
28,970 students from Scotland have been accepted into university or co
Lockdown: Boredom or Freedom?
FE Voices
Studying at HomeOver the last 14 weeks our young people and adult lear
Universities Minister's Top 7 Tips for Graduates Entering The Job Market in 2020
FE Voices
Universities Minister @MichelleDonelan offers her top tips for graduat

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4811)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page